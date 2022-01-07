ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Meta Materials Inc. F/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (MMAT) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (MMAT) securities between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Meta investors have until March 4, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 15, 2021, Meta released its third quarter financial report and subsequently revealed that the Company had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in September investigating Meta's merger with Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.

On this news, Meta's stock fell 3.9% to close at $4.77 per share on November 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, On December 14, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital published a report alleging numerous issues including: "disappearing segments, misleading product claims, fake medical devices, research funding for subsidiaries that don't exist, and circumstances so questionable around a penny stock reverse merger that it's now the subject of an SEC Enforcement subpoena."

On this news, Meta's stock fell $0.18 per share, or 5.83%, to close at $2.91 per share on December 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the business combination of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and Metamaterial Inc. would result in an SEC investigation and subpoena; (2) the Company has materially overstated its business connections and dealings; (3) the Company has materially overstated its ability to produce and commercialize its products; (4) the Company has materially overstated its products' novelty and capabilities; (5) the Company's products did not have the potential to be disruptive because, among other things, the Company priced its products too high; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Meta securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 4, 2022to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Meta securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

ECONOMY
