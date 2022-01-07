ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

INDUSTRY LEADING SKILLED TRADE INFLUENCERS SPEAK AT UPSTRYVE CONNECT VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Company to Release 2nd Quarter Financial Results Before January 15th

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve Inc. ("Upstryve" or the "Company"), formerly ProBility Media Corp. ("ProBility") (OTCPK: PBYA), an international education, training and career advancement company with a focus on vocational and skilled trades, announced today the list of panelists to speak at the first ever Upstryve Connect Virtual Conference to be held January 26th and January 27th of 2022.

The cumulative, cross-promotional reach for the event, including each panelists' personal media channels', is estimated to be a reach of nearly 4 million people with an interest in the trades. By adding conferences as a new way to create interaction with trade professionals, Upstryve aims to become the premier brand for high quality education in the trades. The conference is the first of it's kind for the company and for the vocational education industry in general.

Interested parties can register for the free Upstryve Connect Virtual Conference here:

"This event will help put Upstryve on the map as the premier venue for skilled trades education and training. We expect that Upstryve's goal of being compared to other big name ed-tech companies will be greatly enhanced with these regular conferences, " stated Noah Davis, CEO, Upstryve "We believe the need for skilled trades professionals will increase due to the recent passing of the infrastructure bill and will continue to increase as additional government spending projects come to fruition."

The panelist line-up currently consists of several industry leading influencers in the skilled trades. The goal of this conference is to bring awareness to the multifaceted avenues of monetization that can be gained as a result of pursuing a career in the skilled trades.

The company's mission is not only to bring ease-of-access to materials, tutoring, and other educational tools associated with the skilled trades industry, but to act as an advocate for industry relevance as well.

"The stigma of vocational education being dated or somehow less monetarily beneficial than standard four year degrees is not only untrue, but, in essence, dangerous to the economy and to society," stated Cesar Valencia, Business Development Manager, Upstryve. "We believe that there will always be a demand for the expertise of skilled trade professionals and many companies are waking up to the fact that the shortage of future workers will impact their revenue."

Upstryve Connect Virtual Conference Current Line-up

  • Roger Wakefield:

Roger Wakefeild is a Master plumber who shares tips and tricks, DIY, content on how to become a plumber, and more to help you grow as a plumber on his YouTube channel. He currently has over 400,000 subscribers and consistently yields one to four million views on his most popular pieces of content.

414k Subscribers on YouTube (@RogerWakefield)— https://bit.ly/3pZeHH0

396.8k Followers on Tik Tok (@rogerwakefield)— https://bit.ly/3sYIocS

44.6k Followers on Instagram (@_rogerwakefield)— https://bit.ly/3sYXnnk

  • Eduardo Lopez

Eduardo is a construction contractor who operates the EZ home: Labor Of Love brand, which has a significant following of 1.9 million followers on TikTok.

1.9 Million Followers on TikTok (@ez_home)— https://bit.ly/3qQ8qMW

  • Schannon Yodice

Schannon Yodice is a tile setter and entrepreneur. Schannon is a thought leader and forerunner for female entrepreneurs and skilled trade professionals.

115k Followers on Instagram (@thattilechick)— https://bit.ly/3JD84Si

113.1k Followers on TikTok (@thattilechick)— https://bit.ly/3pZA8aA

  • Jesse Lane

Jesse is the owner and operator of J.Lane Construction, the Florida commercial general contractor specializing in new construction, tenant improvements, restaurants, and large renovations.

23k Subscribers on YouTube (@JesseLane)— https://bit.ly/32Sm6iu

  • Matt Panella

Matt Panella is lead carpenter for Panella Construction which is based in Arroyo Grande, Calif. He is a third-generation builder and credits his father, also Matt Panella, for gifting him with his knowledge of carpentry.

220k Subscribers On YouTube (@MattBangsWood)— https://bit.ly/3sWWuf3

  • John Cunningham, CEO of Ox Tools

John's presentation will be sponsored by OX Tools

John is an entrepreneur with 20 years of corporate experience who applies his skills to small, innovative businesses looking to scale and disrupt current industry standards. OX Tools has been supplying high quality, professional tools to the construction, masonry and tile industries since 1974. OX offers a range of quality tools for many trades, including carpentry, bricklaying, concreting, rendering, plastering, power tools, safety gear, electric machinery, and petrol machinery.

https://www.oxtoolsusa.com/

  • Jason Pietruszka

Jason Pietruszka is a contractor, developer, and designer. He runs JP Construction, Inc. ( https://www.jjpconstructioninc.com/ ) and is committed to delivering excellent results and exceeding clients' expectations to satisfy the growing need for new property and real estate projects in Los Angeles.

20k Followers on Instagram (@jjpconstruction)— https://bit.ly/3eUaIFm

  • Thomas Hicken

Thomas Hicken is a master plumber and mentor to Upstryve, Inc. He is about to release his first book published by Upstryve. The book and course "2022 Journeyman Plumber Exam Questions & Study Guide" will be released in late January. Thomas has 20 years plumbing experience, 11 years plumbing contractor experience, and ten years of experience as an instructor at Bridgerland Technical College.

About Upstryve Inc., formerly ProBility Media Corp.

Upstryve is an international education, training, and career advancement company with a focus on vocational and skilled trades headquartered in Southern Florida. Upstryve owns four brands which include Upstryve, One Exam Prep, North American Crane Bureau Group and Disco Learning Media.

As a combined group of companies, Upstryve owns over 500 test prep courses, 600 self-study books and teaches over 1,000 annual virtual classes through One Exam Prep. It conducts over 400 safety programs through North American Crane Bureau with numerous Fortune 500 clients such as Tesla, Alcoa , General Electric , Lockheed Martin , IBM , U.S. Steel, Flour , Los Alamos National Labs, United States Navy and Air Force and many more. Through Disco Learning Media, specializes in eCourse development, program management, and consulting for companies such as Itron , The University of Texas, the State of Texas K-12 schools and many more organizations.

Upstryve is the only tutoring platform dedicated to providing aspiring trade professionals an affordable all-encompassing learning experience. Upstryve provides 1 on 1 contractor license exam preparation for professionals to confidently pass their state or national exams and obtain their contractor license. One Exam Prep provides licensing assistance and online test preparation for contractors throughout the United States. North American Crane Bureau Group (NACB) conducts over 400 safety programs each year all over the world for safety, rigging and crane training. NACB holds a federal accreditation under 29CFR part 1919, Cal/OSHA accreditation under Title 8, and is recognized by several states entities as being qualified to conduct lift equipment inspection / certification and / or operator training. Disco Learning Media specializes in eCourse development, program management and consulting for learning experiences. For more information, visit www.upstryve.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information included in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws.

This press release is not a prospectus or other offering document under U.S. law or under any other law. It has been prepared for information purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-leading-skilled-trade-influencers-speak-at-upstryve-connect-virtual-conference-301456278.html

SOURCE Probility Media Corp.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Lottery.com to Participate at ICR Virtual Conference 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where, and when the lottery is played, today announced its participation at the ICR Virtual Conference 2022. The company’s CEO and Co-Founder Tony DiMatteo will take part in a fireside chat hosted by Jason Tilchen, equity research analyst at Canaccord Genuity Group. The discussion is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Interested parties should visit https://ibn.fm/5ghF9 or the Lottery.com Investor Relations website to access a live webcast of the fireside chat, for which a replay will be available for 90 days. In addition, please contact Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com to schedule a meeting with management.
LOTTERY
TheStreet

Enthusiast Gaming To Present At Needham Virtual Growth Conference

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX: EGLX), ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company"), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, today announced that the Company will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference being held January 10-14, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
thisis50.com

How to become successful in the trading industry?

When looking at all the different industries that have come out of the world solely based on the internet, there are many different tools and places that allow for people to become successful and all they need is a laptop. With that being said, a nineteen year old who dedicated his free time to learning about the trading industry now goes by his successful name of The Daily Trader.
MARKETS
Benzinga

SRAX Releases Dates for 2022 Virtual Conferences

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, has scheduled several industry-specific events for 2022. The company has announced its initial schedule for 2022 conferences. The company will hold its first event — the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference — on Jan. 27, 2022; the event is slated to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. In making the announcement, SRAX noted that it has expanded the event to a full day based on a significant increase in interest and activity in the mining and electric vehicle industries. The conference will cover topics related to sector possibilities and opportunities, as well as the latest industry news.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheStreet

Progenity To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced that the company will participate in a pre-recorded presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference. The presentation will be available on the conference website beginning at 7 a.m. Eastern / 4 a.m. Pacific on January 10, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Newsweek

Why Tech-Enabled Experts Are the Future

Consumers will always need advisors and always need counsel, especially when it comes to huge, emotional and pricey decisions like buying a house — likely the largest transaction they'll ever make in their life.
TECHNOLOGY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Wine Industry Leadership Conference Announced

On February 9, 2022, Wine Industry Network (WIN) is hosting its inaugural Wine Industry Leadership Conference—a virtual conference inspired by the challenges industry professionals in leadership positions are currently facing. Despite all the difficulties experienced over the last two years, the wine industry has persevered, businesses have evolved. We...
INDUSTRY
The Hollywood Reporter

UTA Comms Chief Seth Oster Lands at The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company has tapped veteran public affairs and communications exec Seth Oster as its first chief corporate affairs officer. On Jan. 7, United Talent Agency announced Oster had left the firm as a partner and global chief communications officer. In his new role, Oster will oversee TWC’s global corporate communications and public affairs practice, which includes government relations activities and corporate social responsibility activities. The Wonderful Company is a privately-held holding company for consumer brands run by Stewart and Lynda Resnick and includes Teleflora, Fiji Water and Wonderful Seedless Lemons. Oster’s appointment is effective Feb. 7 when he will begin reporting...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Education#The Company#Probility Media Corp
TheStreet

Tesla Loses Top-Ranking Black Executive

The electric vehicle corporate shuffle hit Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Tuesday as the company's Valerie Capers Workman, head of human resources and one of its highest ranking black employees, left the company. The timing of Workman's departure comes at a time when Tesla has faced multiple high-profile...
FREMONT, CA
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
Photonics.com

Industry Leading Fast Focus Stages

PI’s latest breakthrough designs, based on voice-coil motors and piezo-flexure amplified actuators, provide longer travel, higher dynamics, better resolution, higher guiding precision, and improved versatility. It’s a solution for fast focusing and scanning tasks in semiconductor metrology, microscopy, life sciences, and slide scanning applications. User friendliness in terms...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tesla
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

For Guess, Covid Has Been a Catalyst for Smarter Business Decisions

Guess Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini is confident in the company’s vision, despite the pandemic making it more challenging than ever to make future projections. On Monday at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference, an event that brings together public and private company management teams to share consumer trends and public company prospects, Alberini focused on the changes being made throughout the company’s Guess and Marciano brands that are fueling optimism. What’s caused some brands to sink and others to swim in the face of a global crisis was the ability to be nimble. Despite its size, Guess acted quickly to challenges, re-engineering its store...
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Medicare Advisor Chapter to Aggressively Add New Hires Off of $42M Fundraise

Fresh off of a $42 million Series B Fundraise, co-founder and CEO of Chapter, Cobi Blumenfeld-Gantz, joined Cheddar to discuss the company's business model and how it will use the capital going forward. He explained that Chapter is a Medicare advisor that searches savings on medical options in order to help users find the right plan for them. "We want to make sure we can help all of our existing members and as many new Americans find the right Medicare coverage, so we're hiring aggressively for the best talent we can," Blumenfeld-Gantz said.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
81K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy