CYMBIOTIKA CEO RECOGNIZED AS MOST INNOVATIVE CEO OF THE YEAR 2021 BY TYCOON SUCCESS

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, recently celebrated Co-Founder and CEO Shahab Elmi's recognition as the Most Innovative CEO of the Year 2021 by Tycoon Success.

An annual listing by Tycoon Success, the Most Innovative CEO Award seeks to identify and honor leaders that are effortlessly redefining the business world with their creative blend of information. The publication aims to promote a culture cementing entrepreneurial activities and modern business windows to exchange views, opinions, and drive business growth.

"I'm grateful for the support of my team and humbled to be recognized by Tycoon Success," said Shahab Elmi, Co-Founder and CEO of Cymbiotika. "At Cymbiotika, we believe that the first step in reclaiming your health is knowledge. We encourage everyone to be informed about their health and continue learning to enhance their vitality and longevity. I look forward to continuing this journey to help our customers - and beyond - realize that they deserve to fuel their mind and body with the best natural supplementation."

Through his history of navigating entrepreneurial wins having founded four successful companies - Cymbiotika, DASH Radio / DASH International, KNK Group, and Day Group - Elmi's leadership has brought Cymbiotika to the forefront of the wellness boom. Elmi also sits on the Board of Advisors for Bomani Cold Buzz and the Board of Directors at Massiv Clothing, diversifying his involvement into additional industries.

Under Elmi's leadership, Cymbiotika has grown over 7000% over the past three years and is rounding out its product offerings in 2022 with 9 additional SKUs in lab testing and more on the way. Additionally, it will accelerate international expansion, adding Australia, UK, EU, and AUE (Gulf states).

Elmi carries and fosters an intense passion for innovation and holistic health, playing a key role in development of Cymbiotika's high-quality, ethically-sourced nutritional supplements.

About CymbiotikaCymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cymbiotika-ceo-recognized-as-most-innovative-ceo-of-the-year-2021-by-tycoon-success-301456112.html

SOURCE Cymbiotika

VNUE, INC CEO Issues End-of-Year 2021 Update To Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: "VNUE") today announced that its Chairman and CEO released an update to shareholders as follows:. So much has happened this year, although a lot of it has been behind the scenes, I thought it would be helpful to provide a short summary of the progress that has been made in 2021, as I have done in past years, and also to set the stage for 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

