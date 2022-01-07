ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pandemic Speeds Up Digital Transformation Plans As Enterprises Mount Responses To Rapid Changes

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated enterprise digital transformation by three to five years as companies build IT ecosystems to enable growth, innovation and improved customer experiences under new conditions, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Solutions and Services Archetype report finds that digital transformation, including the digitalization of existing processes and the development of new and digitally enabled ways of doing business, is one of the major trends in modern business and has increased demand for technology and service providers.

"The pandemic has forced enterprises to explore new ways to enable remote work, manage supply and demand and remain competitive," said Prashant Kelker, partner and Americas leader, ISG Digital. "Providers are supporting transformations that involve not just technology but a company's entire operations and organization."

The technologies most used in digital transformations in 2021 were automation and analytics, the report says. With workforces stretched, automation saved time and effort spent on routine tasks. Analytics provided insights to better manage supply chains and assess customer experiences. Tools based on artificial intelligence or machine learning converted data from multiple sources to predict downtime and apply self-healing measures to prevent it.

Many enterprises in 2021 were focused on delivering "digital human experiences" to customers, employees and partners, ISG says. In partnership with service providers, companies are now using AI to analyze customer data and create customized, hyper-personalized services for a microsegment of customers.

Several trends are helping to make digital transformation possible through joint efforts by enterprises and providers, according to ISG. The growth of low-code development platforms allows companies to rapidly build and modernize applications while enabling more collaboration and a better employee experience. MLOps, a management and operational framework for machine learning, allows data scientists to focus on development and reduces deployment times.

In addition, many more providers are offering outcome-based pricing, with about 10 to 15 percent of engagements using this highly committed approach, ISG says. Providers are also developing more in-house tools and accelerators for digital services, as well as ready-to-deploy platforms and industry-specific tools with proven use cases.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Solutions and Service Partners - Archetype report examines four different types of clients, or archetypes, that are looking for digital business solutions and services. The report evaluates the capabilities of 33 digital transformation providers to deliver services to the four archetypes:

Traditional & Conservative Archetype: These enterprises are legacy-heavy organizations with limited outsourcing experience. They engage with service providers selectively to implement new technologies across one business function, or cautiously across an entire business process. Their digitalization projects are focused on improving operational efficiencies and customer relations. These clients require basic expertise, assistance in digital transformation and enabling programs such as assessment and evaluation tools, workshops and training.

Managed Services Archetype: These organizations have successfully executed smaller digital transformation initiatives, such as cost optimization or task automation, and are eager to go further. They invest in business process/function automation, cloud and user experience efforts to achieve business outcomes. Following earlier successes, such clients are willing to transfer greater operational responsibility to an outsourcing service provider while reducing internal IT staffing. They need comprehensive implementation support and managed services from providers to continue their digital journeys.

Transformational Archetype: The extremely customer-centric enterprises in this archetype seek to implement new services to enhance customer experience or generate more revenue. They are willing to undertake massive transformational projects and prefer to work with large-scale service providers. Transformational clients need providers to deploy applications quickly while offering an end-to-end supply chain design, conceptualizing a new business model and consulting on architecture and cloud application design. They prefer providers with dedicated Agile, DevOps and API teams and expertise in technologies such as IoT, digital twin, blockchain and cybersecurity.

Pioneering Archetype: These enterprises are disruptors that partner with service providers to drive their innovation agendas. They seek to extend successful transformation initiatives with niche technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), edge computing and 3D printing. Pioneering clients require robust consulting and advisory services and are willing to co-create digital solutions and form joint centers of excellence to exchange ideas and knowledge. They prefer providers that have large portfolios of digital tools, accelerators and other intellectual property and that offer outcome-based pricing.

Among the providers ISG evaluated, Atos, Cognizant, HCL, Infosys, LTI, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are named as Leaders across all four archetypes. Accenture, IBM, Mindtree and TCS are named as Leaders across three archetypes each. Hexaware and Zensar are named as Leaders for two archetypes and Cybage for one archetype.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Solutions and Services Archetype report is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005317/en/

Comments / 0

Related
thehendersonnews.com

Pandemic-Accelerated Digital Transformation and Increasing Adoption of Automation Fuel India's IoT Market

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that Internet of Things (IoT) adoption is growing in India. Backed by strong connectivity and coverage, rising internet penetration, a surge in smart applications adoption, new business models, and government initiatives such as smart city projects, the Indian IoT market is expected to reach $9.28 billion by 2025 from $4.98 billion in 2020. Pandemic-triggered changes in enterprise behavior and verticals' focus on automation are driving the market.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

2022 Predictions: Moving from the Era of Digital Transformation to Continual Transformation Featured

The past two years have seen the enterprise IT market pivot. In the face of business disruption, digital transformation became a necessity, and cloud solutions surged as the world connected in new ways. While the transformation seen in 2020 was in the face of a global lockdown, 2021 saw more developed strategies as businesses continued to evolve their operations and technologies.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

o9 Solutions and AWS Collaborate to Help Businesses Accelerate the Digital Transformation of Their Supply Chain Planning

O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced joining the AWS Partner Network (APN). This collaboration makes it easier for businesses to deploy the full suite of o9’s cloud-native solutions leveraging the breadth and depth of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

The End Of Digital Transformation In Banking

Bank and credit union executives are holding a loaded gun pointed at their feet. The name on the gun is “digital transformation.” Banks are deluded into believing they’re digitally transforming their organizations when all they’re doing is deploying new tools for yesterday’s industry. Digital Transformation...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Transformation#Digital Technologies#Digitalization#Api#Iii#Americas#Isg Digital
oilmanmagazine.com

Digital Transformation and the Importance of Change Management

As we begin the new year, we must reflect on the old. In August of 2020, the oil and gas industry hit the bottom of the barrel regarding production and rig counts. Over a year later, U.S. oil and gas rig counts rose from six to 635, spurring a rise in production, worker count and, most importantly, the need for continued digital transformation in the form of field service technology. Oil and gas businesses should feel confident that investing in digital transformation will see return on investment (ROI), continued cash flow and the elimination of inefficiencies.
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Pandemic Changes Boost US Demand For Digital Business Services To Improve Operations, Customer Engagement

ISG Provider Lens report sees more U.S. enterprises partnering with service providers on digital transformation goals spanning remote work, supply chains and sustainability. Changing business priorities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly increased demand among U.S. enterprises for digital transformation services, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
PUBLIC HEALTH
itprotoday.com

Practical solutions for Campus 5G Enterprise Transformation

The rise of campus 5G networks in Germany has been driven by the country’s Industry 4.0 initiative—which sees data, digitization, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies as key elements for the transformation and competitiveness of German industries—and by the regulator making available 100MHz of prime 3.7–3.8GHz spectrum for the enterprise.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Evaluating technology to empower digital transformation success

We all know just how difficult digital transformation can be, especially with the rapidly changing business environment and needs of our teams. That difficulty is exacerbated by the fact that so much of the burden for digital transformation falls on IT leaders. If the business isn’t involved in digital transformation efforts, IT can only drive so much change. You need to make sure everyone knows business-led development is a company initiative, that everyone plays their part, and that it doesn’t happen in disconnected silos. And, ultimately, it also comes down to having the right technology in place to drive this success.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
information-age.com

Why is web data collection crucial for digital transformation?

Omri Orgad, regional managing director at Bright Data, discusses the role that web data collection plays in digital transformation initiatives. The concept of ‘digital transformation’ has evolved from a buzzword into reality over recent years. It can be defined in numerous ways and can come in many forms: from setting up a mobile application or a website to digitally re-formatting an entire company’s database. Often, digital transformation can seem more complex than it actually is. For some, it means upgrading current servers to new ones, while others take it to mean the adoption of new applications for communicating internally. Most people understand digital transformation as the adoption of IoT devices and changing to 5G. Regardless of how you look at it, digital transformation is a way to combine, simplify and integrate processes, data, and technology into a practical and functionable layer within an organisation.
INTERNET
The Drum

What are the top challenges of digital marketing transformation?

If only digital marketing transformation was as easy as a wave of a fairy godmother’s wand. Retailers and brands have been talking about digital transformation for some time as they look to build their businesses as digital-first entities in order to deliver for the new customer demand. As the...
ECONOMY
strategiccfo360.com

The Key To Digital Transformation? Simplify Processes First

For finance professional Ana Maria Chadwick, it’s all about process optimization, communication and collaboration. Chadwick, CFO of Stamford, Connecticut-based global shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes, spoke with StrategicCFO360 about how her company is improving finance processes, being purposeful and why CFOs should be wary of the trendy. What...
STAMFORD, CT
aithority.com

Overcoming Pandemic Struggles and Climate Change, Youuxi Digital Rolls Out Tgobay.com and Carbcoin.io

Taiwan-based start-up providing AI-powered content for brands, Youuxi Digital, is introducing two innovative solutions for a green lifestyle amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the CES 2022. One of the new portfolios, Tgobay.com, is designed to ease people’s need for food groceries while doing their activities at home, while Carbcoin.io aims to reduce carbon emission by promoting green energy and energy efficiency.
RECIPES
Forbes

How To Create A Digital Transformation Dream Team

Pete Hanlon is CTO of Moneypenny. Moneypenny handles outsourced phone calls, live chat and digital comms for thousands of companies globally. Digital transformation is about more than implementing the latest big innovation. It’s about rethinking how you use technology in your organization in order to adapt to an ever-changing business landscape and to transform your processes, culture and customer experience.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Essential leadership skills to lead a digital transformation in 2022

Sanjay Jupudi, President, Qentelli. Leadership plays a crucial role in any organization’s successful digital transformation. Approaching a transformation with a digital-first mindset and specific leadership traits can foster better teamwork and inspire your workforce. Let’s take a closer look at several of the leadership skills that are necessary to ensure a successful digital transformation.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
aba.com

Podcast: The Community Bank Digital Transformation Roadmap for 2022

What’s on the community bank roadmap for digital process improvement in 2022? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Chris Bailey lifts the curtain on his bank’s investments in digital signature management, conversational capabilities and client business optimization. As SVP and CTO at First Bank...
CARMI, IL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
81K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy