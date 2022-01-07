Local Love: Mitchell and Lekha

Grant and Kelsey originally met and were friends in high school but went their separate ways after graduating. Once into their college years, they reconnected and immediately fell head over heels for each other, almost like love at first sight, even though they had already known one another. After dating for a few years, Kelsey nearly died after her chronic illness, Lyme Disease, infiltrated her entire central nervous system, and Grant clung to her even harder, proving he loved her in sickness and in health well before he ever vowed it to her. He became her caretaker and has helped her regain her life back as she has battled for her health over the last six years. When Kelsey became disabled, she knew she had to slow down and be less of the constant go getter she had always been. Grant brought her home her first house plant to take care of during that time, and the rest was history. The two grew to learn that they both are blessed with green thumbs and a passion for working with plants. They have even built their own greenhouse together in their backyard where they have spent countless hours working together, tending to their plants. Grant even proposed in their greenhouse! When the COVID shutdowns in early 2020 forced them to postpone their April wedding, they chose to get married on their original date anyway, and they couldn't think of a place more special than the very same greenhouse in their backyard. Surrounded by all of their plants and only their parents, in the place that means the most to them, they exchanged their intimate nuptials and joined together as husband and wife. They waited patiently through 3 other postponements until they could celebrate with the big wedding they had originally planned, and they both say it was 100% worth the wait! With only their most immediate family and friends, they celebrated a day neither of them would ever forget. They kept true to their alternative and edgy styles with the color scheme and overall theme of the wedding. They wanted it to have a glamorous Great Gatsby yet tastefully goth feel to it. They also wanted to really bring the outdoors indoors, and their amazing team of vendors helped them do just that! From the terrarium centerpieces, to the houseplant seating chart table, you better believe there were plants EVERYWHERE! Everything was just as unique as they are.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO