Relationship Advice

Local Love: Mitchell and Lekha

By Photography by Katy Trefry
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell and I met as freshman at Shippensburg University in 2010. Mitchell is my best friend and the love of my life. We have spent the last eleven years growing together and overcoming obstacles that I never imagined possible. As we both came from different cultural backgrounds, I was nervous to...

Local Love: Kelsey and Grant

Grant and Kelsey originally met and were friends in high school but went their separate ways after graduating. Once into their college years, they reconnected and immediately fell head over heels for each other, almost like love at first sight, even though they had already known one another. After dating for a few years, Kelsey nearly died after her chronic illness, Lyme Disease, infiltrated her entire central nervous system, and Grant clung to her even harder, proving he loved her in sickness and in health well before he ever vowed it to her. He became her caretaker and has helped her regain her life back as she has battled for her health over the last six years. When Kelsey became disabled, she knew she had to slow down and be less of the constant go getter she had always been. Grant brought her home her first house plant to take care of during that time, and the rest was history. The two grew to learn that they both are blessed with green thumbs and a passion for working with plants. They have even built their own greenhouse together in their backyard where they have spent countless hours working together, tending to their plants. Grant even proposed in their greenhouse! When the COVID shutdowns in early 2020 forced them to postpone their April wedding, they chose to get married on their original date anyway, and they couldn't think of a place more special than the very same greenhouse in their backyard. Surrounded by all of their plants and only their parents, in the place that means the most to them, they exchanged their intimate nuptials and joined together as husband and wife. They waited patiently through 3 other postponements until they could celebrate with the big wedding they had originally planned, and they both say it was 100% worth the wait! With only their most immediate family and friends, they celebrated a day neither of them would ever forget. They kept true to their alternative and edgy styles with the color scheme and overall theme of the wedding. They wanted it to have a glamorous Great Gatsby yet tastefully goth feel to it. They also wanted to really bring the outdoors indoors, and their amazing team of vendors helped them do just that! From the terrarium centerpieces, to the houseplant seating chart table, you better believe there were plants EVERYWHERE! Everything was just as unique as they are.
Local Love: Heather and Christian

I grew up in State College and with a love of the Nittany Lions. Christian grew up about an hour and a half away in Camp Hill with a passion for athletics. After high school, we both attended Penn State. Me, mostly for the social scene, while Christian had a full football scholarship.
LOVING LIVING LOCAL: TRIVIA TUESDAY

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – – – Today’s Trivia Tuesday took us back to the 80’s. Biskie and Josh go head-to-head with an 80’s themed trivia. What are some of your favorite things from the ’80s? Let us know on our Facebook page. The...
Loving Living Local: Parish Paws

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – – – Today, Biskie was in the studio with Megan and Sarah from Parish Paws, along with two of their cute and furry friends. Parish Paws is a non-profit organization here in Shreveport providing care for animals in need. For more information about Parish Paws and what you can do to help, you can visit their Facebook page or email them at info@parishpaws.org.
An Open Love Letter to Local Music in 2021

We made it another year—you escaped it just barely, with scrapes and bruises, but you came out on top for a bit! Don’t get me wrong, there was still grieving over a too-long period of live music lost, venue closures (r.i.p. forever Great Scott), and simply not being in the company of close friends in our favorite beer-soaked spaces. But for each tragic low, there were some pretty unforgettable highs: albums that shined a hopeful light in dark times, artists that remained steadfast in creating, and live shows that filled desperate, aching hearts with something close to euphoria. It’s hard to put into words; however, here’s a love letter because you deserve so much love, damn it.
Loving Living Local: Dr. Gregory Redmond

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Dr. Gregory Redmond is in the studio today to give us a few tips to help us know when it’s time to see the doctor. If you are experiencing pain and discomfort regularly, consulting with a physical therapist could help you manage your pain and discomfort and improve your mobility.
Love Local BINGO Returns to Fairfield this February

Fairfield, CT – The Town of Fairfield’s Department of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce the return of Love Local Bingo this February! This game encourages players to patronize, shop, dine, and love local during the month of February. To play, contestants will try to get BINGO by making a purchase at one of the participating businesses and submitting the completed game board and picture of date stamped receipts for a chance to win great prizes.
1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Martha Stewart's Christmas Gift For Her Granddaughter Raises Concerns

Martha Stewart is dealing with some critics after an Instagram post that she no doubt intended to be heartwarming somewhat backfired. Alongside a picture of a collection of makeup that any cosmetologist would covet, Stewart posted the caption, "Granddaughter Jude is getting a real makeup kit for Christmas." However, Stewart...
The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Tori Spelling Has Taken the Same Photo of Her 5 Kids for 13 Years & It's So Sweet and Inspiring

Making family memories is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that’s something Tori Spelling knows very well. The BH90210 star took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids and it’s truly the best way to see how fast they’ve all grown up. Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she’s taken the same shot each year for the past 13 years. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…” she captioned the adorable...
Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.

