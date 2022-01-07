ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reich Brothers Announces Purchase Of 1,222,029 Square Foot Rail-served Industrial Campus In Baytown, TX Adjacent To The Port Of Houston

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reich Brothers is pleased to announce the acquisition of the former 1,222,029 square foot DHL Intermodal Campus in Baytown, TX. The port-adjacent campus is well located in the Cedar Port Industrial Park, the nation's largest rail and barge-served industrial park, with easy access to I-10. The campus consists of four separate buildings spanning 200,000- 400,000 square feet on 67 acres, with 6 acres attributed to paved container storage. The site offers dual rail service to the BNSF and Union Pacific rail lines along with an on-site rail capacity of up to 350 rail cars. The site is in the same business park and in close proximity to corporate neighbors such as Home Depot, Walmart, and Ikea.

The properties contain the following features:

  • Clear heights between 28'-40'
  • Over 100 dock high doors on campus
  • Brand new building insulation
  • On site barge dock
  • Renovated office space
  • Ample auto and trailer parking
  • Upgraded fire protection systems
  • Heavy Power

Reich Brothers' plans to make a significant investment in site improvements at the property to further enhance its functionality for distribution, rail and port- related logistics, and manufacturing uses. "We are committed to preserving the integrity and infrastructure of the site for its highest and best use. The Port of Houston has become the country's #1 region for exports leading the nation in foreign waterborne tonnage, and the need for turn-key warehouse space in this location will be in high demand", said Matt Reich, Vice President of Acquisitions at Reich Brothers.

Reich Brothers is a national industrial real estate investment group with 17,000,000 sq ft under management across the United States and specializes in the repurposing of underutilized industrial assets for modern day manufacturing and distribution uses. In the last 12 months, Reich has significantly scaled its currently portfolio with aims to double its existing assets under management over the next 12-18 months.

Contact: Matthew Reich Mobile: 310-490-6184 Office: 914-719-6068 Email: mattreich@reichbrothers.com Reich Brothers, LLC

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reich-brothers-announces-purchase-of-1-222-029-square-foot-rail-served-industrial-campus-in-baytown-tx-adjacent-to-the-port-of-houston-301455995.html

SOURCE Reich Brothers Holdings, LLC

