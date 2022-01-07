ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ozark’ Season 4 Netflix Trailer Offers Dark Sneak Peek At Final Season

Cover picture for the article“Your greatest threat will always come from the inside.”. Netflix’s new Season 4 trailer for Ozark promises “no one gets out clean”—implying that the Byrde family won’t simply walk away from the criminal enterprise they’ve built during a...

Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
Laura Linney
Jason Bateman
TVGuide.com

Ozark Season 4: Trailer, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Ozark will kick off its final season this month when Ozark Season 4: Part 1 debuts on Jan. 21. (The second half of Season 4 will come at a later date.) Season 3 ended on a tense note, with Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) fully embedding themselves into the cartel life after Ben's (Tom Pelphrey) "untimely" death. Ruth (Julia Garner) officially split from the Byrdes after their betrayal, and that has made a huge mess to clean up. All we know is that "no one is getting out clean."
hot969boston.com

Ozark: Season 4 | Part 1 Trailer

OZARK: (L to R) LAURA LINNEY as WENDY BYRDE and JASON BATEMAN as MARTY BYRDE in episode 310 of OZARK. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX ©2020.
E! News

Ozark's Gripping Season 4 Trailer Is Proof the Stakes Are Even Higher

Watch: Laura Linney Gushes Over "Ozark" at 2019 Emmys. Ozark is going out with a bang. When season three of Ozark concluded, the Byrdes had tied up a few loose ends and were starting to see the light at the end of the metaphorical tunnel. But in the season four trailer, released on Thursday, Jan. 4, it's clear that things are only going to get worse before they can get better.
KRMS Radio

Ozark Final Season Watch Party Set For The 21st With TCLA

What is expected to be the final season of a popular Netflix series with the Lake of the Ozarks as its background is set to begin in a couple weeks. Ozark-Season-4 features Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner from Chicago transplanted to the Ozarks with his wife, Wendy, who is portrayed by Laura Linney, after getting caught up in a money laundering scheme gone bad.
963kklz.com

Video: Check Out New Trailer “Ozark” Season Four

It’s finally back and fans can’t wait! You can actually check out the new trailer for the first half of “Ozark” season four. The Mike & Carla Morning Show love this show and is ready for another award winning season…it hits Netflix on January 21st.
Collider

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Reveals a Family Battle for Freedom

The new trailer for part one of Ozark Season 4 was released today, showcasing that the final season of the Netflix drama begins with seven episodes, the first of which premiere on January 21. The series follows Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Batmann and Laura Linney), who get entangled with...
Digital Trends

New Ozark season 4 trailer promises no one gets out clean

Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) got what they wanted in Ozark season 3: They survived. However, some juicy new footage from the new “official” trailer for Ozark season 4 suggests that the Byrde family’s troubles are far from over. Warning: Spoilers ahead! Marty and...
Deadline

Simone Missick Returns To ‘All Rise’ As Production Starts On Season 3 For OWN; Theme & Approximate Premiere Date Revealed

All Rise star Simone Missick took to Instagram to update fans on the status of the new season and she first revealed that the show is slated to air this spring, and the theme is ‘new beginnings.’ OWN is airing seasons one and two back to back before the premiere of the latest season. It was announced in September 2021 that the legal drama All Rise is coming to OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network. Simone Missick returns for a 20-episode third season of the Warner Bros TV-produced which was canceled by CBS in May 2021. Streaming rights to the new episodes will be shared...
Deadline

‘Emily In Paris’ Renewed For Seasons 3 & 4 At Netflix

Netflix has handed a bumper, two-season renewal to Emily In Paris. The streamer has picked up the Lily Collins-fronted comedy for seasons three and four. It comes after the Darren Star-created series returned for its second season on December 22. The sophomore season was watched for 107.6M hours in its first week, coming second in Netflix’s Global Top Ten list for English-language series, beaten only by the second season of The Witcher, which was watched for 168M hours that week. The series was also the streamer’s most popular comedy series of 2020 with its first season watched by 58M households in its first...
FanSided

Vienna Blood Season 2 premiere sneak peek: Oskar and Max join forces again

Max and Oskar will join forces once more as more cases come up. One is rather close to Max in the Vienna Blood Season 2 premiere. If there’s one PBS series we’ve been patiently waiting to return, it’s Vienna Blood. Set in the early 1900s, the series is more than just a cop drama. It focuses on the psychology behind the crimes as well, offering an intriguing and interesting layer to procedural storytelling.
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 sneak peek: Gormley has a black eye!

CBS has finally unveiled a sneak peek for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 airing tomorrow night, and let’s just say Frank’s in for a surprise. This isn’t an altogether long sneak peek, and it seems to exist mostly for one purpose and one purpose only: Showing Sid Gormley with a black eye. All of Frank’s advisors walk in one right after the next, but the entire scene is building towards the big moment where Sid turns up for the first time. Frank gives him a snarky response to it, and them Gormley tries to play this off as though it’s not that much of a big deal at all.
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Sets HBO Max Viewer Record

HBO said that the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria starring Emmy winner Zendaya drew 2.4 million viewers across all its platforms Sunday night, saying it is the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode on HBO Max since the streaming service’s launch last May. The network said that the Sam Levinson-created series’ second-season debut scored more than nine times higher than its Season 1 premiere in digital viewing, which came in June 2019 via HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO did not provide a viewership number for Euphoria‘s linear broadcast last night; for its series premiere, that number was 577,000...
