NHL

NHL Expanded Glance

By Sportradar
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Saturday's Games. Pittsburgh at...

The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4's Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins linked to first trade candidate of 2022 deadline season

Lost in the madness of COVID postponements and a schedule that’ll melt your mind to goop is the fact that trade deadline season is rapidly approaching the Bruins and the rest of the NHL. And on Saturday, the Bruins found themselves officially linked to one of the market’s scoring...
NHL
NHL
wcn247.com

Islanders coach Barry Trotz placed in COVID-19 protocol

New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz and defenseman Ryan Pulock have been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Trotz just returned to the team Saturday after taking a leave of absence. Pulock hasn’t played since Nov. 15 because of a lower-body injury. Dallas goaltender Braden Holtby and forward Denis Gurianov also were placed in the protocol. Same for Chicago defenseman Jake McCabe and Blackhawks trainer Mike Gapski.
NHL
wcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

Marchand bloodied, scores twice in Bruins’ 7-3 win over Caps. WASHINGTON (AP) — Brad Marchand returned from a bloody nose to score two goals and assist on another in the Boston Bruins’ 7-3 rout of the Washington Capitals. Marchand barely missed any time after taking a hard high stick to the face in the first period. Boston improved to 9-1-1 in its past 11 road games, and got two goals from David Pastrnak (PAHS’-tur-nahk) and one apiece from Matt Grzelcyk (GRIHZ’-lihk), Craig Smith and Erik Haula. The Capitals’ four-game losing streak is their longest of the season. Conor Sheary scored twice for Washington and T.J. Oshie had a goal.
NFL
wcn247.com

Providence game canceled, Merrill, Rask get contracts

UNDATED (AP) — The Big East has announced that No. 23 Providence’s game at Creighton tonight has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Friars’ program. The conference office will attempt to reschedule the game. This is the third Big East game Creighton has had called off because of COVID-19 in opponents’ programs. Providence had a game against Georgetown canceled last month because of COVID-19 in the Hoyas’ program.
NHL
wcn247.com

Vegas' Eichel back on ice for first time since neck surgery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel finally skated with the Vegas Golden Knights for the first time since being acquired from Buffalo and becoming the first NHL player to undergo artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November. Eichel said even though his new teammates were preparing for their game against the Toronto Maple Leaafs while he wore a non-contact jersey as he skated around the team’s practice facility didn’t matter, he felt like he was part of a hockey team again.
NHL
wcn247.com

Reinhart, Panthers hand Canucks' Boudreau first non-OT loss

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers handed Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau his first regulation loss in 10 games with a 5-2 victory. Boudreau was 8-0-1 since taking over the Canucks on Dec. 6. Vancouver was 8-15-2 when he replaced Travis Green. Aleksander Barkov scored his team-leading 15th goal and also had an assist for Florida. Aaron Ekblad had a goal and two assists, Maxim Mamin also scored, and Frank Vatrano and Anton Lundell each had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 42 shots. The Panthers move to 6-0-1 in their past seven games.
NHL

