Georgia State

In reversal, Georgia joins $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement

By Thompson Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) – The state of Georgia has decided to join a proposed $26 billion nationwide settlement resolving lawsuits alleging that three large drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson fueled the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic. Friday’s announcement by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr marked the latest instance of...

