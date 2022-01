Sweet Perky might be just what you and your family need to make your house a home!. This sweet little girl came to Pet Savers Shreveport when the people who rescued her weren't able to take care of her anymore. In other words, due to no fault of her own. Meet Perky today at Pet Savers Shreveport. Her adoption fee is $150 and she's already up to date on her vaccinations. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO