ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Zoo Study Finds Animal DNA Floating in Air

HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A40LI_0dfVLxzQ00

FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Take a whiff of the air in a zoo and you could breathe in the animals' DNA – not just the smell of the food they eat or their waste, a new study suggests.

Sampling the air from local zoos, two teams of researchers collected enough DNA to identify the animals nearby. They say their study could potentially become a valuable, noninvasive tool to track biodiversity.

“Capturing airborne environmental DNA from vertebrates makes it possible for us to detect even animals that we cannot see are there,” said researcher Kristine Bohmann, head of the team at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

While terrestrial animals can be monitored by trail cameras or checking for footprints or feces, a drawback to these methods is they can involve intensive fieldwork and require the animal to be physically present.

This “environmental DNA,” or eDNA, is a well-established technique used most frequently to monitor aquatic organisms by sequencing eDNA from water samples.

“Compared to what people find in rivers and lakes, monitoring airborne DNA is really, really hard, because the DNA seems super diluted in the air,” said Elizabeth Clare, lead researcher of the Queen Mary University of London team. “But our zoo studies have yet to fail for different samplers, genes, locations, and experimental approaches. All of it worked and surprisingly well,” said Clare, who is now at York University in Toronto.

The two groups published their "proof of concept" research Jan. 6 in the journal Current Biology.

Each team conducted its individual studies at a local zoo, collecting samples in both walled-in areas like the tropical house and indoor stables and outdoor, open-air enclosures.

To collect airborne eDNA, the Copenhagen team used a fan, like one used to cool down a computer, and attached a filter to it. The fan draws in air from the zoo and its surroundings. This could contain genetic material from breath, saliva, fur or feces, though the exact source has not been determined.

After air filtration, they extracted the DNA from the filter and used PCR amplification to make a lot of copies of the animal DNA, the researchers said. They processed the millions of DNA sequences and compared them to a DNA reference database to identify the animal species.

The samples contain forensically tiny amounts of DNA, Clare said in a journal news release.

Clare’s team detected DNA from 25 species of mammals and birds from inside the zoo and wildlife nearby. Bohmann’s team detected 49 non-human vertebrate species, including mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian and fish species.

It’s coincidence that researchers in two locations came up with the same idea at the same time, but after seeing each other’s articles on a preprint server, the two groups decided to submit their manuscripts to the journal jointly.

“We decided we would rather take a bit of a gamble and say we’re not willing to compete on this,” said Clare. “In fact, it’s such a crazy idea, we’re better off having independent confirmations that this works. Both teams are very eager to see this technique develop.”

More information

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has more on wildlife research.

SOURCE: Cell Press, news release, Jan. 6, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Deltacron’: Lab contamination likely responsible for Delta and Omicron hybrid, scientists say

An apparent coronavirus strain that combines mutations from both the Omicron and Delta variants is likely to be the result of laboratory contamination, scientists have said.Fears emerged over the weekend that a new strain of Covid, dubbed ‘Deltacron’, had emerged from a so-called recombination event - when two variants co-infect a patient and exchange mutations to produce a new viral offspring.Twenty-five sequences of Deltacron have been reported to date, but experts have insisted there is no evidence to suggest that Omicron and Delta have combined to generate a new variant.“This is almost certainly not a biological recombinant of the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Sequences#Zoos#Healthday News#York University#Current Biology
The Independent

Invasive species ‘hitchhiking’ on ships to Antarctica, study finds

Antarctica’s pristine wilderness and fragile ecosystem may be negatively impacted due to invasive species that are hitching rides through ship-borne human activities, a new study has found.Researchers from the British Antarctic Survey and the University of Cambridge have found that ship movements related to fishing, tourism, research, and supply expose the Antarctic continent to human impacts. Around 1,500 ports across the world are connected to Antarctica. When these ships enter the fragile isolated Antarctic region, they often bring in any other marine species that can cling on to the hull of ships and become a threat to the ecosystem...
WORLD
Wired

Scientists Capture Airborne Animal DNA for the First Time

As a graduate student, Kristine Bohmann made a few sacrifices to obtain her academic pedigree, like wading into a leech-infested stream in Madagascar to collect genetic clues about nearby wildlife by examining the parasites’ guts. To do so, she first had to allow them to cling to her bare skin. “I acted as human bait,” says Bohmann, an associate professor of evolutionary genomics at the University of Copenhagen. “These leeches would actually have fed on animals in the rainforest, drawn their blood, and are excellent preservers of DNA.”
WILDLIFE
openculture.com

Animals Laugh Too: UCLA Study Finds Laughter in 65 Species, from Rats to Cows

Every pet owner knows that animals love to play, but laughter seems reserved for humans, a few apes, and maybe a few birds good at mimicking humans and apes. As it turns out, according to a new article published in the journal Bioacoustics, laughter has been “documented in at least 65 species,” Jessica Wolf writes at UCLA Newsroom. “That list includes a variety of primates, domestic cows and dogs, foxes, seals, and mongooses, as well as three bird species, including parakeets and Australian magpies.” This is a far cry from just a few years ago when apes and rats were the “only known animals to get the giggles,” as Liz Langley wrote at National Geographic in 2015.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Washington Post

For Berlin Zoo animals, the tastiest Christmas leftovers are the trees

Bison and ibexes munching on fir leaves. Reindeer prodding branches with their antlers. Elephants tossing trees on their backs and nibbling on the conifers. These were the playful scenes Wednesday at the Berlin Zoo, where animals feasted on and cavorted with leftover Christmas trees. The roughly 200 firs were donated by nearby retailers to give the animals a “festival for the senses,” according to a zoo statement.
ANIMALS
publicradioeast.org

Scientists vacuum zoo animals' DNA out of the air

A key part of protecting endangered species is figuring out where they're living. Now researchers say they have found a powerful new tool that could help: vacuuming DNA out of the air. "This is a bit of a crazy idea," admits Elizabeth Clare, a molecular ecologist at York University in...
WILDLIFE
fishgame.com

COVID-19 Virus Impacting Zoo Animals

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) announced confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in two spotted hyenas at a zoo in Colorado. These are the first hyenas confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus worldwide. Samples from a variety of species at the...
ANIMALS
Popular Science

Airborne animal DNA could help biologists track endangered species

When you leave a zoo, you physically carry traces of the animals home with you. A pair of new studies, published together in the journal Current Biology, found that by simply filtering air around zoos, researchers could recover genetic material from surrounding animals. They didn’t just detect the captive animals, though—the teams captured environmental DNA‚ or eDNA, from chicken and fish fed to those animals, and from wild and domestic creatures living nearby.
WILDLIFE
News On 6

London Zoo Begins Annual Animal Count

London Zoo started its annual stock-take on Tuesday, with zookeepers counting animals big and small, from lions and tigers to colonies of ants. New arrivals to the zoo in the past year included Asiatic lioness Arya, and three snappy big-headed turtles which hatched in the reptile house. Sumatran tiger Gaysha...
ANIMALS
FingerLakes1.com

Finding a Dead Animal in Your Air Conditioning Ductwork; Here Is What to Do

Nuisance wildlife commonly make their way into homes, garages, and places of business. There are many different places in these buildings where animals decide to live, raise their young, and cause serious damage. Oftentimes, these nuisance animals can end up dying somewhere in the building, causing terrible odors, as well as the potential for diseases and germs to be spread. If you find a dead animal in your air conditioning ductwork, continue reading to learn what to do.
ANIMALS
Newswise

Zoo air contains enough DNA to identify the animals inside

Newswise — The air in a zoo is full of smells, from the fish used for feed to the manure from the grazing herbivores, but now we know it is also full of DNA from the animals living there. In the journal Current Biology on January 6th, two research groups have each published an independent proof-of-concept study showing that by sampling air from a local zoo, they can collect enough DNA to identify the animals nearby. This may prove to be a valuable, non-invasive tool to track biodiversity.
ANIMALS
ScienceBlog.com

DNA from air could revolutionize the way we measure animal biodiversity

Two new studies published today in the journal Current Biology show that environmental DNA (eDNA) collected from air can be used to detect a wide range of animal species and offers a novel, non-invasive approach to monitoring biodiversity. The findings were made by two independent groups of researchers, one based...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Tasmanian devils are fussy eaters! Animals 'break the laws of scavenging' because they actually exhibit their own personal tastes and preferences just like humans, study finds

Tasmanian devils 'break the laws of scavenging' because they exhibit personal tastes and preferences just like us — rather than just eating whatever is available. This is the conclusion of experts from the University of New South Wales, Sydney, who studied the diets of 71 devils captured from seven sites across Tasmania.
ANIMALS
earth.com

Animal diversity can be monitored through DNA in the air

In an unprecedented move, two independent teams of scientists that conducted studies on the same topic have decided to publish their results in the same journal, simultaneously. Both research groups carried out proof-of-concept investigations to show that, by sampling air from surroundings where animals live, they can collect enough DNA to identify the species present. They suggest that this sampling method may be very useful for non-invasive animal diversity studies, especially in environments where it is difficult to observe resident species.
WILDLIFE
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy