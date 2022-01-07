ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

New MRI Technique Might Help Spot MS Sooner

HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IyTqy_0dfVLJ7i00

FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Researchers in Austria say a new MRI technique may lead to faster diagnosis and treatment for people with multiple sclerosis.

The technique can detect biochemical changes in the brains of people with MS early in their disease, according to findings published Jan. 4 in the journal Radiology.

“MRI of neurochemicals enables the detection of changes in the brain of multiple sclerosis patients in regions that appear inconspicuous on conventional MRI,” said study senior author Wolfgang Bogner, from the High Field MR Centre at the Medical University of Vienna. “The visualized changes in neurochemistry of normal-appearing brain tissue correlated with the patients’ disabilities."

MS, a disease of the central nervous system, affects nearly 3 million people worldwide. There is no cure, and it can cause fatigue, pain and impaired coordination. Physical therapy and medications can slow its progression.

Currently, MS can be detected in lesions in the brain’s white matter on standard MRIs. These lesions are linked to the loss of a protective coating around nerve fibers known as myelin. This is tissue damage visible to the naked eye but finding the damage when it is still microscropic or at a biochemical stage would be better.

An advanced imaging technique, called proton MR spectroscopy, can detect substances produced during metabolism that have potential relevance for MS, the researchers say.

They used this to compare biochemical changes in the brains of 65 people with MS with those of 20 healthy individuals. They employed an MRI scanner with a powerful 7-Tesla (T) magnet.

The team found reduced levels of an amino acid derivative called N-acetylaspartate (NAA) in patients with MS. Lower levels of NAA have been linked to impaired integrity of neurons in the brain.

People with MS also showed elevated levels of myo-inositol (MI), a compound involved in cell signaling. Higher levels can indicate substantial inflammatory disease activity.

Researchers said the results show a potential role for the new MRI technique in visualizing MS pathology beyond demyelinating lesions.

“Some neurochemical changes, particularly those associated with neuroinflammation, occur early in the course of the disease and may not only be correlated with disability, but also be predictive of further progression such as the formation of multiple sclerosis lesions,” said study lead author Eva Heckova, also from the High Field MR Centre. She said the changes detected through this new imaging technique may have significant clinical applications.

More work is needed to confirm the results, however.

“If confirmed in longitudinal clinical studies, this new neuroimaging technique could become a standard imaging tool for initial diagnosis, for disease progression and therapy monitoring of multiple sclerosis patients and, in concert with established MRI, might contribute to neurologists’ treatment strategies,” Bogner said in a journal news release.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on multiple sclerosis.

SOURCE: Radiological Society of North America, news release, Jan. 4, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
Consumer Reports.org

Supplements That Might Help You Sleep

First, a shopper’s tip: A seal from a group like the U.S. Pharmacopeia or ConsumerLab.com provides some assurance that supplements contain what their labels claim. Here’s what to look for on the bottle before you buy. Melatonin. This popular supplement is made from a natural or synthetic version...
HEALTH
Ashley County Ledger

Drug Might Help Ease 'Sensory Demands' of Autism

THURSDAY, Jan. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A medication that acts on certain brain receptors can temporarily ease visual-processing problems in some adults with autism, a small study has found. Researchers said it's far too early to know whether the drug, arbaclofen, could prove useful in managing those visual issues....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
homenewshere.com

'Baby Talk' Could Help Spot Infants With Autism

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- That sing-song speech parents use when talking to their babies is universal, and infants tend to prefer it. So, when a baby doesn't seem to engage with this melodic "motherese," or baby talk, it can be an early sign of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Magnet#Multiple Sclerosis#Disability#Healthday News#Ms#Naa
hazard-herald.com

Omicron Might Help Shield Against Delta, New Research Suggests

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers are still trying to figure out what will happen with both the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 spreading simultaneously. Now, new lab-based data are suggesting that the newer variant, omicron, might bring one silver lining: It could help individuals who contract it defend against the prior variant, delta.
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

This Simple Breathing Technique Could Help Fend Off Illness and Ease Stress

If you hum while you read this, your body could experience beneficial side effects from the vibrations. For one, the resulting oscillation as you exhale helps circulate healthy nitric-rich air within the nasal sinuses, which creates a better environment to help protect against pathogens. "If you do 10 seconds of humming, all the air is exchanged," says Eddie Weitzberg, M.D., a researcher at the Karolinska Institute and an intensive care physician at Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden. "With normal breathing, it takes between a half-hour and one hour." The better ventilation may help guard against sinus infections, especially in those prone to recurrent ones, he says.
YOGA
Houston Chronicle

New brain surgery technique treats patients in Fort Bend County area

The Fort Bend County area now has an innovative, minimally invasive technique for treating chronic subdural hematomas, or serious bleeding between the skull and the brain caused by head trauma. According to a news release, Dr. Tsz Yeung Lau, a board-certified neurosurgeon at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, recently performed...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
scitechdaily.com

Pathogenic Particles in Blood Identified With New Technique

They take a blood sample and shortly afterwards researchers can find signs of whether a person is on the way to developing the disease Lupus – or is already ill. The revolutionary technique can be an important tool for diagnosing more autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases – i.e. diseases where...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Thrive Global

A Surprising Technique To Help You Reduce Stress

Can I tell you a surprising (but not so surprising) fact? Studies show that planning actually reduces stress more than other, more common stress reduction techniques, such as meditation and deep breathing. When I first heard this, I was skeptical. But then I thought about it a little more and...
HEALTH
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Rise in autoimmune diseases linked to popularity of fast food in Western diets

Experts believe that the high volume of processed food in Western diets may be leading to a rise in autoimmune disease throughout the world.Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute in London say that more people are suffering because their immune systems are unable to differentiate between healthy cells and outside micro-organisms that have invaded the body.James Lee and Carola Vinuesa, both group leaders at the biomedical research institute, are leading two separate research groups that are aiming to help identify what the exact causes of autoimmune disease are.Autoimmune diseases occur when the body’s natural defence system becomes confused and mistakenly...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious 'Brain Tsunamis' Occuring Moments Before Death Observed in Humans

In a minute, an average of 100 people die somewhere in the world. Scientists say the time near this inevitable demise could be powered by something "amazing and mysterious" taking place in someone's head. For years, scientists have been studying the brain processes of a human when it dies, and...
SCIENCE
The Independent

What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? Everything we know about the rare autoimmune disorder

This week, adult film actress Jenna Jameson revealed that she’s being treated in a Hawaii hospital for Guillain-Barre Syndrome.“The doctors suspect Guillain-Barre syndrome and have started my IVIG (intravenous immune globulin) treatment,” Ms Jameson wrote in an Instagram post. “I am in the hospital and will likely remain here until treatment is complete.”This, of course, begged the question, what is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? The Mayo Clinic defines the illness as a “rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves.” There is no known cure for it, but there are treatments to mitigate its symptoms. Here’s a look at...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lima News

Have high blood pressure? Yogurt might help

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a serious condition that affects millions of Americans. Now, a new study finds that there may be an easy way to help combat the condition — with a simple snack in your fridge. A recent study from researchers at the University of South...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fairfield Sun Times

Experts Issue Guidelines on Diabetes-Linked Nerve Damage

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) – A leading medical group has updated a guideline for treating pain and numbness caused by diabetes. The problems, which affect the hands and feet, are the result of nerve damage, also known as diabetic neuropathy. The new guideline from the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) aims to help doctors pick the best oral and topical treatments for the painful disorder.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy