ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

More Evidence That State Lotteries Didn't Boost Vaccination Rates

HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luTEi_0dfVL8Uy00

FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Although some U.S. states put up big amounts of cash to influence residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, it didn’t appear to make much any difference in immunization rates.

Investigators who found that to be true in an earlier study in Ohio looked to 15 additional states for this latest research.

The Boston University School of Medicine researchers assessed changes in COVID-19 vaccination rates in those 15 states, reviewing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the individual state health departments to evaluate trends in vaccination rates among adults in states with and without lottery incentive programs.

The team found no association between state-based vaccine lottery incentive programs and increased rates of COVID-19 vaccination.

"As in our prior study of Ohio’s lottery incentive, we unfortunately did not find an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations related to lottery incentive programs in other states," said study author Dr. Anica Law, an assistant professor of medicine.

These results suggest that state-based lotteries are of limited value in increasing vaccine uptake, the researchers said.

"Further studies and resources should be devoted to other strategies to increase vaccination rates, including those that more directly target underlying reasons for vaccine hesitancy," Law said in a university news release.

The findings were published online Jan. 4 in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 and vaccines.

SOURCE: Boston University School of Medicine, news release, Jan. 4, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Outlier Counties Blow Away State Vaccination Rates

While a majority of U.S. residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, differences between states loom large. As of late December, the share of people fully vaccinated ranged from 46% in Idaho to 77% in Vermont. Even within states that lag behind, however, there are still communities that stand out....
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

More Evidence Suggests Few Winners in COVID Vax Lottery Strategy

COVID-19 vaccine lottery incentive programs had no significant increase on state vaccination rates or trends, researchers found. Compared with pre-lottery patterns, lottery states showed no significant change in vaccination trends (0.7 per 100,000 people each day, 95% CI -0.9 to 2.4), nor a significant increase in vaccine administration (-0.4 per 100,000 people, 95% CI -23.5 to 22.7), reported Anica C. Law, MD, MS, of the Boston University School of Medicine, and colleagues.
LOTTERY
wwisradio.com

State Vaccination Rate Not Changing Much

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination rate hasn’t changed much despite a statewide advisory urging people to get vaccinated. Around 61.5% of Wisconsin’s population has had one vaccination dose. That’s a little less than 3.5 million people. Dane, Menominee, and Door counties are the only ones with vaccination rates over 70%. Wisconsin is heading into the last week of the year averaging just more than 25,000 COVID-19 shots each week. The state Department of Health Services also reports an average of about 17,000 booster shots each week.
HEALTH
Record-Journal

State’s positivity rate reaches 21.5%, officials urge vaccination, boosters

Connecticut’s daily COVID positivity rate reached 21.5% Monday, setting another record as the highly contagious omicron variant continued its spread throughout the state. “I know people are scared and are concerned with hearing about a new variant yet again,” Dr. Manisha Juthani, the state’s public health commissioner, said at a press conference in Stamford Monday morning. “The good news is, if you’re vaccinated and particularly if you’re boosted, the majority of people are having mild symptoms.”
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Insurance Journal

Safety Council Finds Employer Vaccine Mandates Boost Worker Vaccination Rate 20%

The National Safety Council (NSC) released survey findings showing that employer vaccine requirements are driving higher vaccination rates among workers. According to the survey, employer vaccine requirement led to a 20% increase in worker vaccination uptake. About 95% of workers with an employer vaccine requirement were vaccinated and 75% of workers without a requirement were vaccinated.
INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

13 Reasons Americans Aren’t Getting Vaccinated

The omicron variant accounted for more than 95% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. in the last week of 2021, according to recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. Although omicron is reportedly causing less severe illness than the delta variant, the increased level of transmission would keep hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Study Finds More Evidence Suggesting COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe For Pregnant Women

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New research out of Minnesota is suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women and their babies. According to a new study co-authored by researchers at Twin Cities-based HealthPartners, COVID vaccines given to pregnant women do not appear to cause preterm birth or small-for-gestational age at birth for the child. “This data is reassuring and paints an even clearer picture about COVID-19 vaccine safety among pregnant people,” said Dr. Elyse Kharbanda, senior author on the study and executive director of research with HealthPartners Institute. “I hope anyone who is unvaccinated and pregnant will look at...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization#Healthday News#Jama Internal Medicine
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Millions could lose Medicaid coverage just as omicron surges — if Biden doesn't act

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Unless the Biden administration extends a public health emergency declaration that's set to expire in just nine days, millions of vulnerable people across the U.S.—including many children—could soon be booted off Medicaid amid a record surge in Covid-19 cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Vaccines
AOL Corp

The vaccine mandate mess will probably get messier

Pop quiz: Is President Biden’s COVID vaccine requirement for most businesses on or off?. If you’re not sure, don’t worry—your boss probably doesn’t know, either. In September, Biden announced a new federal rule that would require all companies with 100 employees or more to assure their workers are either vaccinated or get regular COVID testing. There were a few exceptions, but the rule was likely to cover about 80 million private-sector workers. Separate rules required vaccination, with no testing option, for federal contractors, health care workers at facilities that receive federal funding, federal employees and U.S. military service members.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth employees on par with state for vaccination rates

A couple of weeks ago, in response to the Omicron-related COVID surge, Rehoboth Beach announced a vaccine-or-test policy would be enforced for employees beginning Jan. 3. At the time, the city didn’t know how many employees weren’t fully vaccinated. Now, days into the new policy, city officials are...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
publicradioeast.org

Duplin County's positive COVID-19 test rate surpasses the state's; vaccine rates remain low

Duplin County’s positive test rate is now higher than the state’s, while their vaccination rate remains much lower. Duplin’s health department updated their COVID-19 numbers Tuesday, reporting 704 active cases, an increase of 375 from one week ago. 10 people are hospitalized in the county with COVID-19. The positive test rate is 31.5%, compared to North Carolina’s positive test rate of 30.5% as of Tuesday.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy