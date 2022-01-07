ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploring Samuel Beckett's Paris

By William Triplett
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're ever going to feel like you've somehow wandered into an absurdist play, I suppose it's fitting that it happens as it did to me on a cold, drizzly afternoon in Paris last December, in the 14th arrondissement on the Left Bank, where I was traipsing up and down the...

www.chron.com

Futurity

Art reveals hidden slavery during reign of Louis XIV

A 16th-century French legal tenet said “there are no slaves in France,” but art history tells a different story. The kingdom saw itself as one “whose very soil imparted freedom,” write New York University’s Meredith Martin and her coauthor, Case Western Reserve Professor Gillian Weiss, in The Sun King and the Sea: Maritime Art and Galley Slavery in Louis XIV’s France (Getty Research Institute Publications, 2021).
VISUAL ART
hipparis.com

Here’s to the Best of HiP Paris in 2021!

There’s no doubt about it, 2021 bought about its challenges. However, despite all the ups and downs, HiP Paris continued bringing you the best of Paris, France every week. We let you in on creative means and unique experiences to bring Paris into your own home when travel was anything but possible. And, as summer approached and restrictions eased, we got back out and about to keep you posted about the hippest and hottest spots in Paris.
WORLD
Art in America

Simone Fattal’s Timeless Journeys

Five figures—each standing a little more than a meter high—dominate Simone Fattal’s current exhibition, “Finding a Way,” at the Whitechapel Gallery in London. One androgenous humanoid, cast in bronze, is titled The Master (1998). Despite its powerful name, it stoops slightly, as if pausing on a long journey, resigned to its fate. Its companions are made of heavy clay, headless, with legs like tree trunks. They are, as Whitechapel director Iwona Blazwick observes in the exhibition catalogue, “part human, part architecture,” suggesting “doors, arches and windows.” Think of them as portals, then, to Fattal’s way of seeing the world. That perspective...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Palais de Tokyo to Return to Experimental Roots with New Leader

With its last president having recently departed to oversee François Pinault’s collection, the Palais de Tokyo has found a new leader in Guillaume Désanges, a curator and critic who teased plans to bring the Paris museum back to its avant-garde foundations. Unlike the museum’s most recent president, Emma Lavigne, who came to the Palais de Tokyo in 2019 after having directed the Centre Pompidou-Metz, Désanges comes from a more experimental background. He is the founder of Work Method, a curatorial agency that bills itself as a “production structure,” and has, since 2013, run the art program of La Verrière, a Brussels...
MUSEUMS
Person
Sylvia Beach
Rousseau
Rousseau
Person
James Joyce
Person
Jean Paul Sartre
Voltaire
Voltaire
Person
Henry Miller
Person
Gertrude Stein
Person
Alice B. Toklas
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Person
Samuel Beckett
Picasso
Picasso
Person
Albert Camus
Art in America

Haunting Modernity

In Belonging and Betrayal: How Jews Made the Art World Modern, historian Charles Dellheim recounts the story of a commission that could have gone terribly awry. In 1900, Josse and Gaston Bernheim, the sons of respected Parisian art dealer Alexandre Bernheim, wanted to celebrate their engagement to two sisters, Mathilde and Suzanne Adler, by asking Pierre-Auguste Renoir to paint their fiancées’ portraits. The problem was that the Bernheims and their fiancées were Jewish, and Renoir’s willingness to accept a commission from Jewish patrons was in some doubt. The ongoing Dreyfus affair had split the Impressionists along political lines, with Claude...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

The singer and actress was noted for her performances in London’s West End and Broadway in New York City during a career that spanned decades. Sally Ann Howes, who starred as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91. Her son, artist...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
92.9 THE LAKE

Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
MLB
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Revered Veteran Soap-Hopper Dead at 99

Joan Copeland passed away on January 4, 2022, just six months shy of her 100th birthday. Only longtime daytime fans are likely to remember Joan Copeland. But if you do, your recollections are sure to be vivid. She was the kind of actress who made an impression. The sister of...
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Basquiat Biopic Planned, D.C. Museum Collects Capitol Riot Material, and More: Morning Links for January 6, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ART OF POLITICS. Today is the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In the Washington Post, Peggy McGlone looks at how the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., has worked to preserve artifacts like protest signs from that infamous day. “It will help future generations understand how fragile democracy is, and certainly was that day,” the museum’s director, Anthea Hartig, told the paper. Meanwhile, Italy is sending a fragment it owns of the Parthenon to Greece as part of a four-year exchange, which could keep the heat on Britain to return its Parthenon marbles,...
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

Jean-Marc Vallée obituary

The Canadian film-maker Jean-Marc Vallée, who has died aged 58, apparently of a heart attack, handled serious subjects with bounce and briskness, earning prizes and respect in the process. His film Dallas Buyers Club (2013), starring Matthew McConaughey as a rodeo rider who illegally imports retroviral drugs for himself and his fellow Aids patients in the mid-1980s, was directed with great clarity. McConaughey and his co-star Jared Leto, who played an HIV-positive transgender woman, won Oscars. Moments in the film that might have been heightened or underlined – such as a sexual encounter that qualifies as carefree only because both participants have already contracted Aids, or a fantasy scene in a room full of butterflies – were instead folded nonchalantly into the mix.
CELEBRITIES
classical-music.com

Maria Ewing: the singer’s best recordings

There is a certain grit to Maria Ewing’s representation of Mélisande in this performance, with the character given new meaning through Ewing’s interpretation and nuances. She sings the role alongside François Le Roux as Pelléas, whose performance is considered and refined. Strauss’s Salome. Orchestra...
MUSIC
The Independent

Grange Hill actor Nicholas Donnelly dies aged 83

Grange Hill actor Nicholas Donnelly has died at the age of 83, his family has said.The actor, who played teacher Mr MacKenzie in the series for around eight years, died in his sleep at the weekend and had not been ill.A statement from his family said: “He was a gracious, kind and lovely man, a wonderful father and grandfather.“He was also very funny and brilliant at telling stories, acting out all the characters, marvellous company and a privilege to know.“He loved nothing more than offering hospitality and making people feel welcome.”Donnelly also appeared in BBC police series Dixon Of Dock...
CELEBRITIES

