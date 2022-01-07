Sanofi, Exscientia sign development deal worth up to $5.2 billion
MARKET PULSE
Shares of Exscientia (exai) jumped 14.3% in premarket trading on Friday after it announced a deal with Sanofi (sny) to develop up to 15 new oncology and immunology drug candidates using Exscientia's artificial intelligence platform. Sanofi's stock was up 0.8%. As part of the agreement, Sanofi will pay Exscientia an upfront payment of $100 million. Additional milestone payments are worth up to $5.2 billion. So far this year, Exscientia's stock is down 7.9%, while Sanofi shares are down 1.0%. The broader S&P 500 (spx) is down 1.4% for the year.
Comments / 0