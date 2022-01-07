ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Sanofi, Exscientia sign development deal worth up to $5.2 billion

By Jaimy Lee
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dfVGmLc00
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Shares of Exscientia (exai) jumped 14.3% in premarket trading on Friday after it announced a deal with Sanofi (sny) to develop up to 15 new oncology and immunology drug candidates using Exscientia's artificial intelligence platform. Sanofi's stock was up 0.8%. As part of the agreement, Sanofi will pay Exscientia an upfront payment of $100 million. Additional milestone payments are worth up to $5.2 billion. So far this year, Exscientia's stock is down 7.9%, while Sanofi shares are down 1.0%. The broader S&P 500 (spx) is down 1.4% for the year.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine wins approval in South Korea

South Korea has granted approval to the COVID-1i9 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc. in adults aged 18 and older, the company said Wednesday. The vaccine, known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for commercial use in South Korea and will be manufactured in the country by SK bioscience. The vaccine has also received conditional marketing authorization in the EU and emergency use listing from the World Health Organization. The company is planning to submit a request for an emergency use authorization in the U.S. after one month. Shares were up 1.5% premarket and have gained 12% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
WORLD
MarketWatch

Big Lots stock tanks 7% after retailer sees sales, traffic 'softening' due to omicron

Shares of Big Lots Inc. fell more than 7% in the extended session Monday after the retailer said it has been seeing "softening of traffic and sales trends" in January caused by the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in addition to winter weather. The company said that could lead to flat to a below-expectations comparable-sales increase for fiscal January, and result in per-share earnings for the quarter between $1.80 and $1.95. Analyst consensus was of EPS of $2.17, according to FactSet. "Our outstanding team has worked tirelessly to offset headwinds from the global supply chain," Chief Executive Bruce Thorn said in a statement. "While the Omicron variant creates some near-term challenges, we look forward to rounding out another very successful year for the company." Shares of Big Lots ended the regular trading day down 6.7%.
RETAIL
bizjournals

Selecta taps Ginkgo for deal worth up to $1.1B

Selecta Biosciences Inc. has chosen Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. to develop new viral capsids for gene therapies. Join the Boston Business Journal for a virtual discussion on the economy and looking ahead. 2022 Best Places to Work. Best People + Best Place = Best Results. The Best Places to Work...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exscientia
Entrepreneur

Sanofi (SNY) Inks Deal to Develop AI-Driven Precision Medicines

Sanofi SNY has announced its entry into a collaboration and license agreement with UK-based pharmatech company, Exscientia plc EXAI, whose AI-driven platform it plans to use in order to develop up to 15 small-molecule candidates targeting oncology and immunology. With this deal, Sanofi is looking to leverage Exscientia’s AI-based capabilities...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Boston Business Journal

RNA startup inks deal worth up to $967M

Bedford RNA firm Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has signed a collaboration agreement potentially worth nearly $1 billion with San Diego-based Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Acadia (Nasdaq: ACAD) is paying Stoke (Nasdaq: STOK) $60 million up front to develop RNA-based drugs for severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the central nervous system. Stoke is eligible for another $907 million if it meets certain milestones, plus additional royalties.
BEDFORD, MA
stockxpo.com

Shares of Sanofi, Exscientia Rise on News of Collaboration

EXAI, Financial) got a nice boost last week when the U.K.-based biotech announced it signed a research collaboration and license agreement with large drugmaker Sanofi SA (SNY, Financial) that could be worth $5.2 billion. Excsientia’s stock climbed about 9% to just under $20 on the news, still below its October...
STOCKS
soyacincau.com

Tencent set to acquire Black Shark in deal worth almost RM2 billion

China’s largest gaming company Tencent is apparently seeking to acquire Black Shark, who make gaming-focused smartphones like the Black Shark 4. Tencent won’t just be dealing with Black Shark though, as the latter also has Xiaomi as part of their investor group and also owns around 46.4% of the gaming smartphone manufacturer. There’s been no comment from Tencent, Black Shark or Xiaomi just yet, but it’s rumoured that the deal will cost Tencent approximately CNY3 billion (~RM1.97 billion).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Boston Business Journal

Beam Therapeutics inks deal with Pfizer worth up to $1.35B

Gene-editing firm Beam Therapeutics Inc. has signed a four-year deal worth up to $1.35 billion with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is paying Cambridge-based Beam (Nasdaq: BEAM) $300 million up front to develop gene therapies for three targets for rare diseases in the liver, muscle and central nervous system. Milestone payments to Beam could reach up to $1.05 billion.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
pharmaceutical-technology.com

AstraZeneca’s Alexion and Neurimmune sign antibody development deal

Neurimmune will receive an upfront payment of $30m from Alexion. AstraZeneca’s Rare Disease group Alexion and Neurimmune have signed an exclusive worldwide partnership and licence agreement to develop NI006, a human monoclonal antibody. The investigational therapy is presently in the Phase Ib clinical trial to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Pfizer announces deal worth up to $1.3 billion with Beam; Beam's stock is up 4.9%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. PFE, +0.93% gained 0.2% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced a deal with Beam Therapeutics Inc. worth up to $1.3 billion. Beam's stock was up 4.9% before the market opened. As part of the four-year agreement, the companies will use Beam's vivo base editing technology to develop drugs that treat rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system. Pfizer will pay Beam $300 million upfront; including milestone payments, the deal could be worth up to $1.3 billion, in addition to sales royalties for Beam if any products are brought to market. Pfizer's stock is down 5.6% so far this year, while shares of Beam have declined 11.7%. The S&P 500.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Sanofi, Exscientia form research collaboration to develop cancer and immunology medicines

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) announce research collaboration and license agreement to develop up to 15 novel small molecule candidates across oncology and immunology, leveraging Exscientia’s AI-driven platform utilizing actual patient samples. The companies will collaborate to identify and select target projects, leveraging Exscientia’s personalised medicine platform, which will...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

Flagship spinout inks Amgen deal worth $50M up front, up to $1.9B later

Less than two years out of stealth, Generate Biomedicines has inked a major partnership to a maximum value of nearly $2 billion. Amgen Inc. (Nasdaq: AMGN) is paying the startup $50 million up-front for five protein therapeutics program. Each program carries with it the potential for up to $370 million in additional milestone payments, valuing the total transaction at $1.9 billion, according to a joint statement from the companies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pymnts.com

REPAY Buys Payix in Deal Worth up to $115M

Vertically-integrated solutions platform REPAY is acquiring payment technology service Payix in a deal that could be worth up to $115 million, according to a Monday (Jan. 3) press release. A total of $95 million will be paid at closing, and up to $20 million could be paid through an earnout,...
BUSINESS
svdaily.com

Hashicorp Founders Worth $3.3 Billion

The founders of Hashicorp, a cloud platform for businesses that went public earlier this month, are collectively worth $3.3 billion. Shares in Hashicorp were up 8.6% Monday to close at $97.60. The company went public at $80 per share on December 8. Co-founder Mitchell Hashimoto holds 15,127,104 shares in the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.77% higher to $2,794.72 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $224.61 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

74K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy