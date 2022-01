Chelsea will be looking to seal their progress to the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday night, when they face Tottenham in the semi-final second leg.The Blues hold a two-goal advantage from the first encounter last week and Spurs may feel a little lucky to even still be in the tie at this stage after their poor performance at Stamford Bridge.Whoever progresses to Wembley will face either Arsenal or Liverpool - but that tie will not even play the first leg until after this semi-final is done and dusted.Antonio Conte will hope his new team mount a response against his old...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO