Ethereum leads way as largest cryptocurrencies drop

CRYPTO UPDATE

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Friday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest move, falling 6.45% to $3,205.43.

Uniswap (UNIUSD) shed 6.24% to $15.97, and Polkadot (DOTUSD) dropped 5.61% to $25.33.

Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) fell 5.61% to 15 cents on Friday, while Ripple (XRPUSD) fell 3.19% to 76 cents and Cardano (ADAUSD) dropped 3.53% to $1.23.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Litecoin (LTCUSD) fell 2.84% to $41,891.47 and 2.50% to $133.14

Bitcoin Cash (BCHUSD) rounded out the decreases with a 2.34% decline to $390.59.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) rose 1.03% to $236.41, while MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) inched down 0.52% to $496.04. Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) shares climbed 1.51% to $20.79, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) dropped 1.06% to $28.99.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) rallied 3.52% to $55.20, while Block Inc. (SQ) climbed 0.74% to $145.73 and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) climbed 0.60% to $1,071.06.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) sank 0.50% to $191.30, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A (EBON) shares climbed 0.48% to $1.05. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) slipped 0.27% to $281.01, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) slipped 0.50% to $135.83.

In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, rose 0.99% to $19.34. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) rose 0.35% to $37.87. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) which tracks the Bitcoin market price, declined 1.99% to $31.31.

Editor's Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken . See our market data terms of use.