Ethereum leads way as largest cryptocurrencies drop

By MarketWatch Automation
 4 days ago
All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Friday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest move, falling 6.45% to $3,205.43.

Uniswap (UNIUSD) shed 6.24% to $15.97, and Polkadot (DOTUSD) dropped 5.61% to $25.33.

Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) fell 5.61% to 15 cents on Friday, while Ripple (XRPUSD) fell 3.19% to 76 cents and Cardano (ADAUSD) dropped 3.53% to $1.23.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Litecoin (LTCUSD) fell 2.84% to $41,891.47 and 2.50% to $133.14

Bitcoin Cash (BCHUSD) rounded out the decreases with a 2.34% decline to $390.59.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) rose 1.03% to $236.41, while MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) inched down 0.52% to $496.04. Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) shares climbed 1.51% to $20.79, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) dropped 1.06% to $28.99.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) rallied 3.52% to $55.20, while Block Inc. (SQ) climbed 0.74% to $145.73 and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) climbed 0.60% to $1,071.06.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) sank 0.50% to $191.30, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A (EBON) shares climbed 0.48% to $1.05. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) slipped 0.27% to $281.01, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) slipped 0.50% to $135.83.

In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, rose 0.99% to $19.34. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) rose 0.35% to $37.87. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) which tracks the Bitcoin market price, declined 1.99% to $31.31.

Editor's Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken . See our market data terms of use.

Related
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.77% higher to $2,794.72 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $224.61 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin is trading in tandem with stocks? This chart shows that relationship as markets face a more hawkish Fed

The argument has long existed — some bitcoin supporters have touted the cryptocurrency as “digital gold,” a hedge against inflation and a store of value. But others point out that bitcoin lately has been trading in tandem with sentiment around the stock market, especially during the past few months, as investors adjust to the Federal Reserve’s plans to tighten financial conditions for the first time in nearly two years, and sooner than previously expected.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood On What Will Drive Bitcoin Correction

The price of bitcoin continues to struggle and investors look towards various indicators to know when the price of the digital asset would begin to correct once again. While some indicators have shown promise in predicting what may yet come, it remains a guessing game as bitcoin has always been known to have a mind of its own when it comes to price movements.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH retraces to $3,140, ready for another drop?

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today. ETH/USD saw another lower high set. Another drop currently begins. Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we expect another drop to follow after a retracement to $3,140, where a lower high was set. Therefore, ETH/USD will likely reverse again today and look to test further downside next.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot Lead Crypto Price Bounceback

Yesterday, the cryptocurrency total market cap was on the cusp of falling below $2 trillion for the first time since September. It has gained over 4% in the last 24 hours to stave off that fate, led by Ethereum (up 8%), Solana (8%), and Binance Coin and Polkadot (both up 11%). Other coins in the top 10 are also pulling their weight, with Bitcoin (4%), Cardano (7%), XRP (6%), and Terra (10%) all registering gains.
STOCKS
#Bitcoin Cash#Cryptocurrency#Ethusd#Uniswap#Uniusd#Dotusd#Dogeusd#Adausd#Btcusd#Ltcusd#Bchusd#Coinbase Global Inc#Microstrategy Inc#Mstr#Riot Blockchain Inc#Overstock Com Inc#Block Inc#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Nvidia Corp
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 2.40% to $3,307.24 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $465.84 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Most large cryptocurrencies increase as Dogecoin rallies

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest move, climbing 4.49% to 15 cents. Seven additional currencies posted upswings Tuesday. Uniswap (UNIUSD) increased 3.65% to $15.69, and Polkadot (DOTUSD) climbed 2.50% to $24.26.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow climbs nearly 50 points on gains for shares of Salesforce.com Inc., Boeing

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon with shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Boeing seeing positive momentum for the index. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Boeing (BA) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 43 points (0.1%) higher. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have risen $6.28, or 2.7%, while those of Boeing are up $4.91 (2.4%), combining for an approximately 74-point bump for the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Chevron (CVX) and Intel (INTC) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.03% to $1,058.12 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $185.37 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 1.12% to $328.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.26 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

