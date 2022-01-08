ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney Poitier news: Barack Obama and Halle Berry lead tributes after Oscar-winning actor dies 94

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Tributes have begun pouring in for Sidney Poitier who has died aged 94.

The Bahamian-American actor – best known for his films Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night – was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor.

Poitier took home the prize for his role as Homer Smith in the 1963 drama Lilies of the Field .

Following the news of his death, which was announced by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, fans and fellow stars have begun remembering Poitier on social media.

The Independent ’s Geoffrey Macnab paid tribute to Poitier , a singular actor whose profound influence and legacy will be everlasting.

