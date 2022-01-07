ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Albania arrests four over massive personal data leak

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

TIRANA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Albania arrested four people on Friday for stealing the personal data of more than 630,000 people which then ended up in the public domain, including salary figures and car registrations.

Two of the arrested men were IT technicians working at the state tax office and two others, who had bought the data, were working in the private sector, prosecutors said.

“During our investigation we found out that we are not dealing with a hack of our computer system but certain workers managed to steal the data with the aim of selling it to private subjects,” prosecutor Elisabeta Imeraj said during a press conference in Tirana.

The theft became the biggest story in Albania after the data was accidentally leaked to the public in mid-December and Albanians started to send each others WhatsApp excel files containing the details.

Many people became concerned when they discovered salary discrepancies between same ranking officials both in the state and private sectors.

Prosecutors declined to say how the data, from 2020-21, was supposed to be used and who bought it, saying the investigation was ongoing. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci in Pristina and Florion Goga in Tirana; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and Toby Chopra)

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Albania hires US company to boost cybersecurity after leak

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian government says it will hire a U.S. company to bolster its cybersecurity. Prime Minister Edi Rama said Tuesday that the country signed a memorandum of understanding with the Virginia-based Jones Group International. The infrastructure minister says Jones Group will make a “full scanning of our systems to check how they are exposed to domestic and foreign attacks.” Then it will plan a strategy on how to install multilayer protective systems to prevent cyberattacks. In December, the personal identity card numbers and employment and salary data of some 690,000 people were leaked from a government database of state and private employees.
BUSINESS
Slate

Video Shows Huge Wall of Rock Collapse on Boaters in Brazil, Killing at Least Seven

Videos published on social media show the terrifying moment a massive rock face separated from a cliff wall and crashed on top of several tourist boats on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday. At least seven people—three women and four men—were killed and at least three remained missing by the time rescue workers paused their search late Saturday. A total of 32 people were injured, although 23 only had minor injuries and were discharged shortly after arriving in the hospital. One person was in critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
Business Insider

Blinken issues warning to Kazakhstan. 'Once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave'

Dozens have been killed in Kazakhstan during protests against skyrocketing fuel prices. Kazakhstan's president ordered security forces to "shoot to kill without warning." Russia has sent paratroopers to help quell the violence as part of a Moscow-led security alliance. In the past week, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#The State Tax Office#Albanians
The Independent

At least seven dead and three missing after canyon wall collapses onto motorboats on lake in Brazil

At least seven people have died and three others are missing after a huge slab of rock fell from a cliff face onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil.A further 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously, after a canyon wall plunged into the water and onto motorboats on Furnas lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, on Saturday.Videos posted on social media showed a cluster of small boats near the cliff face when the rock smashed into the water, landing on two of the vessels. Onlookers could be heard screaming as other boats close to the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Dozens ‘Liquidated’ in Kazakhstan Ahead of Russian Troops’ Arrival

Dozens of demonstrators have been reported dead in Kazakhstan as protests turned to bloodshed Thursday and Russia sent in paratroopers in a dangerous bid to crush the uprising. Gunfire erupted anew Thursday afternoon in the main square in the largest city, Almaty, according to local reports, with TASS news agency...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
The Independent

‘We are angry, not terrorists’: Kazakhs deny government claims as crackdown grows

The violent turmoil in Kazakhstan has continued with a rising lethal toll, as a “counterterrorist” military operation began with the country’s authoritarian ruler issuing “fire without warning” orders to security forces.What started as protests against rising fuel costs have turned into escalating armed clashes, prompting fears of the strife spreading across the region, as troops from the Russian-led CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) arrived to guard strategic locations.The deployment of the force of around 3,000 – the first from the CSTO, successor to the Warsaw Pact, since it was founded 23 years ago – is a potent sign of how the...
WORLD
Reuters

China offers Kazakhstan security support, opposes 'external forces'

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China is willing to increase "law enforcement and security" cooperation with neighbouring Kazakhstan and help oppose interference by "external forces", China's foreign minister said on Monday, after violent protests in the Central Asian country. Wang Yi, who is also a state councillor, made the comments...
CHINA
AFP

More than 160 reported dead in Kazakhstan unrest

More than 160 people were reported Sunday to have died in several days of unrest in Kazakhstan and almost 6,000 have been arrested after riots in Central Asia's largest country. A government-run information portal on Sunday said that 164 people had been killed in the riots, including 103 in the largest city Almaty, which saw some of the fiercest clashes between protesters and security forces. 
PROTESTS
CBS News

Kazakh leader rejects talks, tells forces to "shoot to kill" as Russia helps quash anti-government unrest

Almaty, Kazakhstan — Kazakhstan's president on Friday rejected calls for talks with protesters after days of unprecedented unrest, vowing to destroy "armed bandits" and authorizing his forces to shoot to kill without warning. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said earlier that order had mostly been restored across the country, after protests this week over fuel prices escalated into widespread violence, especially in the country's biggest city of Almaty.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry reported that a total of 7,939 people have been detained across the country. The National Security Committee, Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terrorism agency, said Monday that the situation in the country has “stabilized and is under control.” The authorities have declared Monday a day of mourning for dozens of victims of the unprecedentedly violent unrest. The country’s Health...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Argentina protests Iranian suspect at Nicaragua event

The presence of a senior Iranian official at the investiture of Nicaragua’s president has angered Argentina, which alleges the official was involved in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people.Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the appearance of Mohsen Rezaei, the Iranian vice president for economic affairs, at the Nicaraguan ceremony on Monday was “an affront to Argentine justice and to the victims of the brutal terrorist attack″ in the Argentine capital.Rezaei, a former leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is wanted by Argentina on an Interpol “Red Notice” because of the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Kazakh leader: Russia-led security group to pull out troops

The president of Kazakhstan announced Tuesday that a Russia-led security alliance will start pulling out its troops from the country in two days after completing its mission. The mostly Russian troops were deployed to Kazakhstan last week by the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance of six former Soviet states, at the president's request amid the worst public unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. Protests over soaring fuel prices erupted in the oil and gas-rich Central Asian nation of 19 million on Jan. 2 and quickly spread across the country, with...
WORLD
Reuters

German trade body warns of huge supply chain disruption over Omicron

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany's BGA trade association warned on Wednesday of massive supply chain disruptions due to the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronarvirus, but said a long-term collapse of the supply chains was unlikely. German industry has been hit by supply shortages...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

273K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy