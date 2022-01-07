ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Who’s Your Favorite “King Of Comedy”? Cedric The Entertainer Will Be In Detroit

By B-Ray
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the original Kings of Comedy "Cedric The Entertainer" is on his way to Detroit for what is guaranteed to be a packed show!. You can click here to get registered for a pair of tickets to go see him at Soundboard inside the Motor City Casino on January...

Grand Rapids, MI
