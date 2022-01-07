ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin hasn't ruled out DC Keith Butler for Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler joins multiple Steelers players this week on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This puts Butler’s status for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens in serious jeopardy.

But according to head coach Mike Tomlin, he hasn’t ruled Butler out completely. This means he could be available to work with the defense. Tomlin noted that if Butler couldn’t be there the team would make other arrangements.

Given the rumor floated by NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala earlier in the season, Butler’s availability should have no bearing on the defensive playcalling. Kinkhabwala said the defense is Tomlin’s responsibility and Butler has never schemed a defense or made a play call.

Pittsburgh is clinging to the slimmest of hopes for a spot in the playoffs. But nothing works without a win over the Ravens. Baltimore has the No. 5 rushing offense in the NFL and could pose a significant threat to a beat-up Steelers defense.

