Chipotle joins Wendy's, Papa John's as 2022 Top Picks at Oppenheimer

By Carl Surran
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChipotle Mexican Grill (CMG +1.6%) pops in early trading after Oppenheimer upgrades shares to Outperform from Perform with a $1,925 price target and includes the stock in its Top Pick...

Papa John's Promotes Anne Fischer to Chief Marketing and Digital Officer

International pizza chain Papa John’s has promoted Anne Fischer to chief marketing and digital officer (CMDO). The promotion will see her join the company’s executive leadership team while taking on oversight of brand and advertising, media and field activation as well as menu strategy and product innovation.
Beyond Meat permanently added to Canadian Pizza Hut menus

Beyond Meat Inc. said Monday that it will become a permanent menu item at Pizza Hut locations across Canada. Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles will be included on Great Beyond Pizza, Beyond Italian Sausage Alfredo Loaded Flatbread and Beyond Creamy Alfredo. The companies conducted a test in Edmonton and Toronto last summer. Pizza Hut is part of the Yum Brands Inc. portfolio. The two companies introduced Beyond Fried Chicken at KFC locations across the U.S. on Monday, for a limited time and while supplies last. Beyond Meat stock has dropped 44.2% over the past year. Yum Brands shares are up 24.5%. And the S&P 500 index has gained 20.8% for the period.
Papa John’s signs the largest franchise deal in its history

Papa John's to open over 1,350 new locations in South China by 2040. Co-CEO Rob Lynch discussed the new deal on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Shares of the American pizza company are up 4.0% on Friday morning. Papa John’s International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) jumped 4.0% on Friday as shareholders cheered plans...
Papa John's to add 1,350 stores in China by 2040

Papa John's International Inc. said early Friday that it has signed a franchisee development agreement with Asian private-equity firm Fountainvest Partners to open more than 1,350 locations in South China by 2040. This is the biggest franchisee deal in Papa John's history. Fountainvest has also purchased a majority stake in another Papa John's franchisee CFB Group, which owns and operates 160 restaurants in Shanghai and southern China. "Our new development agreement with FountainVest alone stands to grow Papa Johns current global unit count by 25%," said Papa John's chief Executive Rob Lynch in a statement. Papa John's stock has gained 34.4% over the past year outpacing the S&P 500 index , which is up 23.5% for the period.
Veganuary: New plant-based food launches for 2022, from M&S, Burger King and more

In 2021, a record number of people signed up to take part in the Veganuary, a challenge that encourages meat-eaters to adopt a plant-based lifestyle throughout the month of January.Organisers suggested that the surge could have been due to larger numbers of people experimenting with animal-free diets during the coronavirus pandemic.And if you're planning to join the swathes of plant-based foodies for January 2022, you'll be pleased to know that it's now easier than ever to buy vegan-friendly foods. Even a few years ago consumers struggled to find alternatives such as soy milk in the supermarkets, but now retailers have...
My Top 15 High Growth Dividend Stocks For January 2022

I present my top 15 high-growth dividend stocks to consider during the month of January. December was an excellent month for most stocks as the overall market finished the year on a positive note. The watchlist tacked on 4.65% last month to finish the year up 33.52%. A very strong year for the watchlist as it outpaced VYM by 9.77% and SPY by 4.96%. I believe the strength of this watchlist is the focus it places on selecting the highest quality companies that are poised for strong future returns.
State Street Global Advisors launches three ESG ETFs

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), publicized the unveiling of three new environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) ETFs. State Street's new funds are the SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (ESIX), SPDR Bloomberg SASB Developed Markets Ex US ESG Select ETF (RDMX),...
