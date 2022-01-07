ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Moderna CEO predicts new boosters to be required this year

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yt2YE_0dfV781z00
  • The CEO of vaccine maker Moderna said he believes a fourth COVID-19 shot will be necessary by the fall season this year.
  • He cited waning vaccine efficacy as the need for a fourth shot.
  • Currently, only 35 percent of the U.S. population has gotten their booster shot.

As the U.S. rolls out boosters in an effort to get people a third vaccine shot, one of the country’s biggest vaccine makers says a fourth shot may be necessary later this year.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel spoke during a health care conference this week, saying he believed the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines will decrease over time and eventually people will need a fourth shot to boost up their protection against the virus.

Just as scientists discovered vaccines’ efficacy against COVID-19 waned over time and therefore recommended a booster shot, Bancel believes an additional booster will be necessary as efficacy declines on the third.

When describing the waning efficacy of booster shots, Bancel said, “I will be surprised when we get that data in the coming weeks that it’s holding nicely over time — I would expect that it’s not going to hold great,” according to CNBC.

Our country is in a historic fight against the coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

A third booster shot has been shown to generate a strong immune response for those who have already received a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. A U.K. study found that antibody levels increased nearly 25 times higher in people who received a Pfizer booster shot after getting two doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine. Those who got Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine had antibody levels eight times higher after taking Pfizer’s booster shot.

Moderna’s booster shot fared even better, with the U.K. study finding antibody levels in those vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s vaccine jumped by 32 times.

Booster shots are playing a bigger role now more than ever as the omicron variant takes hold of the world, causing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases. Pfizer announced in early December that a third booster shot increased antibodies by 25-fold compared to only two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine against the omicron variant.

Moderna shared similar news, saying testing results found its booster dose increased antibodies by roughly 37-fold, according to The New York Times.

Despite the data indicating booster shots work, only about 35 percent of the U.S. population has received one. Currently in the U.S., anyone 18-years and older who received Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine is eligible for a booster. Everyone 12-years and older who received Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine can get a booster shot.

However, those increased antibody responses are likely to eventually fade, with Bancel saying, “I still believe we’re going to need boosters in the fall of ’22 and forward.”

He added that other foreign governments like the U.K. and South Korea have already begun ordering additional doses in preparation for a potential need for a fourth vaccine shot.

Bancel also reiterated a common theory among scientists that the COVID-19 virus isn’t going to completely disappear, but rather will become endemic. That's a state where people will have gained enough immunity to the virus through vaccinations and natural infection that there will be significantly less transmission, though COVID-19 wouldn’t be completely eradicated.

“We have been saying that we believe first this virus is not going away. We’re going to have to live with it,” said Bancel, according to CNBC.

BREAKING NEWS ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

EXPERTS SAY THE NEXT COVID-19 VARIANT IS ‘JUST AROUND THE CORNER’

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Scandal: CEO Albert Bourla Reveals 2 Covid Vaccines Offer ‘Very Limited Protection, If Any’ After Claiming Shot Was ‘100% Effective’

Pfizer is making headlines again after the CEO of the controversial company Albert Bourla made a recent statement about the efficiency of the covid shot. He recently said in a video that’s all over Twitter that two shots of the covid vaccine offer limited protection against covid 19, “if any.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNBC

Omicron-specific vaccine is coming but 'may not matter—everybody's going to be infected,' says expert

An omicron-specific Covid vaccine will be ready by March but some experts warn it could be "too late" due to the variant's highly transmissible nature. On Monday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC that its vaccine with BioNTech that targets omicron — and other variants that are currently circulating — will be ready for distribution by spring and that the company has already started manufacturing doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Moderna Ceo#Cnbc#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

What to know now if you received the J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Almost 17 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine — equivalent to the populations of New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia combined — a huge number that seems to have been forgotten in a country dominated by Pfizer or Moderna recipients. The single...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFist

Moderna CEO Says Second Booster Will Be Needed Come Fall; SF Doctors Suggest Creating More 'Targeted' Vaccines First

Supplemental doses of COVID-19 vaccines — a.k.a. "booster shots" — lose efficacy in as little as four weeks after they've been administered. But, instead of simply getting another jab of the same inoculation, medical professionals are suggesting newer, more variant-specific COVID-19 vaccines should be developed before we require additional boosters.
INDUSTRY
Daily Fort Worth

Covid-19 immunity of the booster dose to wane over time and fourth dose will probably be needed in the fall, Moderna’s CEO explains

It looks like we are still far away from the end of the Covid-19 pandemic as the number of new cases is reaching record high values in the last couple of days in almost every single state across United States. Although none of the currently available vaccines offer 100% protection of getting infected, vaccination still remains the best weapon the humanity has in battling the deadly virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. FDA cuts gap for Moderna COVID-19 booster dose as cases surge

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday shortened the interval between the primary series of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to five months, as it looks to bolster protection against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The agency expects the shorter interval, reduced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Olympian

FDA approves Moderna booster after 5 months, CEO says fourth dose could be next

People who have received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can now receive a booster dose after five months, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Jan. 7. The previous wait time was six months, but the new guidance, which mirrors new recommendations for the Pfizer vaccine, was issued in response to the continued spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
HEALTH
Effingham Radio

FDA Shortens Timeline For Moderna Booster

The FDA is shortening the timeline for getting a coronavirus vaccine booster shot from Moderna. The agency now says individuals 18 and older can get their booster five months after they get their initial shots. Earlier this week, the CDC shortened its recommendation on when folks can get a coronavirus booster shot from Pfizer.
HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

441K+
Followers
52K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy