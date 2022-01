European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.In London the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports as well as mining companies and gambling firms.It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks...

