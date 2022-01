The stock price of Bark Inc (NYSE: BARK) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Bark Inc (NYSE: BARK) – a leading global omnichannel brand for dogs and their people – increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to BARK announcing that Matt Meeker, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of BARK, will become Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO