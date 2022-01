Dropbox is one of dozens of software-related names that have been under pressure in recent weeks as investors rotate out of growth names. Like many other software stocks in the market, Dropbox (DBX) has fallen victim to the recent rotation, causing the stock to pullback over 25%. Interestingly, the stock is trading just north of their original IPO price of $21, closing this last Friday at $23.63. Nevertheless, the company continues to post solid financial results each quarter, typically beating and raising expectations along the way.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO