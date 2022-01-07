ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munford, TN

Munford church a total loss after fire

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XH4hn_0dfV2yVn00

MUNFORD, Tenn. — Fire crews across Tipton County spent more than 10 hours putting out a fire at River of Life Church in Munford Friday morning.

Munford Fire Department Chief Jeremy Reeves said no one was injured but the building is a total loss. He said the call came in shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, and when they arrived the entire building was engulfed in flames.

Cheryl Traywick lives nearby and said the church  is a staple in the community.

“It’s a total loss. It’s sad,” Traywick said, “They have a good congregation every Sunday and Wednesday night. They have food pantries. It’s sad.”

Chief Reeves said about 35 firefighters spent more than 10 hours working to get the blaze that engulfed nearly the entire building under control. He said firefighters were faced with several challenges due to the freezing cold temperatures.

“You got to walk slower. You got to be more mindful of climbing ladders because everything is frozen over. So, it just takes a little longer to get prepared,” Chief Reeves said.

He said it’s still unclear where the fire started in the building.

The pastor of the church posted encouraging words to his members on social media that even though the building is destroyed, the church is not. He said they will have still have service this Sunday but it will be in the gymnasium.

At the moment, it’s still unclear what caused the fire but he says they have asked the state to come down to investigate.

NEXT: Two caught in Memphis for stealing car in Arkansas, police say Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Explosion, fire at North Memphis chemical plant injures 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An explosion and fire at a North Memphis chemical plant injured two people Tuesday afternoon. The Memphis Fire Department responded around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon to the PMC Biogenix chemical plant on Pope Street near Warford in North Memphis. They found heavy fire and smoke that was visible for miles. A fire official […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arrest made in Frayser homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Frayser woman last week. The woman was shot and killed inside her home on Burnham Avenue around 4 p.m. last Monday. A witness from inside of the home told investigators that Roy Jones Sr. and the woman was involved in an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
County
Tipton County, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Munford, TN
State
Arkansas State
WREG

One dead after wreck on Tchulahoma and Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a two-car wreck off Tchulahoma and Shelby Drive Monday morning where a person was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said that this is an ongoing investigation. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three suspects rob bank in Germantown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police responded to a bank robbery call on the 1800 block of Kirby near Poplar on Tuesday. Police said that three armed individuals entered the Bank of Bartlett with a handgun and a long gun, demanding money from the tellers. All three suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Woman wanted in deadly Oak Court mall shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified a woman who is wanted in connection to a November shooting at Oak Court Mall that left one man dead and a nine-month-old injured. Officers say Samantha Bowens, 30, is wanted in connection with the shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found Jayson Hill suffering from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parent charged with bringing gun to Kirby HS

MEMPHIS, TENN. — A Memphis mother is being charged after police say she brought a gun on school property Monday afternoon. Police said Demetria Jones entered Kirby High School around 2:45 p.m. A school officer said he saw Jones’ shirt lift up and a holster with a black handgun in it was on her waist. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total Loss#Weather#River Of Life Church#Munford Fire Department
WREG

UPDATE: Where is Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop?

UPDATE: Justin Johnson has been captured in Indiana, U.S. Marshals said Tuesday afternoon. See updates in link below. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is still on for Justin Johnson, the man named by federal authorities as a suspect in the murder case of rapper Young Dolph. Over the weekend, the Instagram account for Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How to safely use space heaters in your home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A New York fire tragedy was felt by Qwanesha Ward, Public Information Officer with Memphis Fire Department who said she felt the need to make Memphians aware of possible space heater dangers. “As soon as I heard it, I was devastated, and I immediately thought about my community here in Memphis and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former caregiver charged with assaulting elderly patient

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged with assaulting an elderly man in his care. James Thomas, 23, worked for Cj Loving Care Home, an agency that sends people to homes to help care for the elderly or disabled. Police say the victim is over the age of 70. His sister noticed his eyes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WREG

MPD charges woman with robbing ex-boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a woman after police say she and another man robbed her ex-boyfriend. According to the affidavit, Meredith Crizer and the victim had been in an on-and-off relationship, and she slept in the shed behind his home in North Memphis. On Dec. 11, police said Crizer drove to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects wanted in Young Dolph murder captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspects wanted for the murder of rap star Young Dolph were captured on Tuesday, according to U.S. Marshals. According to the press release, Johnson, 23, was captured around 3:00 p.m. in Indiana. The second suspect, Cornelius Smith, 32, was indicted on several charges including first-degree murder, according to District Attorney General […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police release photos of suspect in Walgreens homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released images of the alleged suspect and getaway car in last month’s homicide of a woman at Walgreens. Juanita Washington, 60, who is also the head administrator of L.Y.E Academy, was shot outside a Walgreens at 3177 South Perkins in broad daylight on Dec. 29. Surveillance from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police chase ends with crash into tire shop, workers react

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man wanted on aggravated assault charges crashed his car into a Binghampton tire shop with his own mother in the passenger seat. Investigators said Kentrell Hullom was trying to get away from officers when he ran into Sal’s Tires & Complete Automotive Repair on Summer Avenue Monday afternoon. No […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis man charged with 33 counts of attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars and charged with dozens of counts of attempted murder and assault in multiple shootings outside an apartment complex next to the Memphis airport. Police said that Cheyenne Meadows, 22, is responsible for several shootings outside the Highland Meadows apartment complex on the 5000 block of Scenic Pines […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of police chase with mom in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have arrested a man who they say led police on a chase and crashed into a tire shop with his mom inside the car. According to the affidavit, Kentrell Hullom, 30, was driving on I-40 at Sycamore View when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop. Police said Hullom had active […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Man in hospital after stabbing, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed in the airport area Monday night. Memphis Police responded to a stabbing at 3454 Winchester at 7:29 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police said a female was also detained. This is an ongoing investigation. WREG […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy