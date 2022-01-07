Sunrise Chef: Healthy eating in the New Year at Weis

A new year means new opportunities to step outside of your typical dining comfort zone, and the Old Town Junction in Newhall is the perfect place to do just that. Check out their animal friendly vegetarian options, including their Impossible burger, which serves up an Impossible “meat” patty on a bed of shredded lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, pickles, and topped with their special house sauce over a freshly toasted brioche bun. Keep things lean (and tasty) with a side of their brussels sprouts or green beans. Visit their website to learn more: http://theoldtownjunction.com or call ahead for reservations: (661) 702-4888.
Comments / 0