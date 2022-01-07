ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rebellious royals with surprise piercings! Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia & more

By Fiona Ward
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are strict rules and protocols when it comes to royal fashion, beauty and body language – but what about body modification? We've already discussed royal family members with tattoos, and when it comes to piercings, there are a select few ladies who have broken the mould by going a little...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Doria Ragland
Person
Meghan Markle
Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Rania#British Royal Family#Pascua Militar
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's 'mask slipped' to show 'hostile behaviour' in an unearthed 2016 interview promoting Suits before she met Prince Harry, body language expert claims

A body language expert has claimed the Duchess of Sussex displayed 'hostile behaviour' in an interview promoting Suits before she met Prince Harry. In the unearthed clip, Meghan Markle, 40, who is currently living in her $14 million California mansion having stepped back from royal duty, can be seen chatting with host Ruben Jay in 2016 ahead of a mid-season premiere of the programme.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Kate Middleton Reportedly 'In Tears' As Birthday Plans Go Awry Due To Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton will soon mark a special milestone in her life. She will turn 40 years old in January 2022, and the public seemingly expects to witness a celebration. Despite not being one to make a fuss on her own birthday, Prince William reportedly wants to treat his wife on her day. Sources told New Idea that he plans to take the Duchess of Cambridge, alongside their three children, to New York City.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Sarah Ferguson Knows What Princess Diana Would Say About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Sarah, Duchess of York, is pretty sure she knows how her late friend Princess Diana would feel about the lives Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living now. The former Sarah Ferguson shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ― Diana’s son and daughter-in-law ― during an appearance on the Italian talk show “Porta a Porta” last week.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Meghan Markle Posed Just Like Princess Diana In Her First Photo With Daughter Lilibet

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to share their very first photo of daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana with the world, they did it on their own terms. The couple wore jeans, along with 2-year-old son Archie, and made the photo about their love for each other as a family. Much as Prince Harry’s own mother Princess Diana always tried to keep things focused on her children. Which is why Meghan’s pose with Lilibet in their first Christmas card as a family of four was so especially poignant. It looked just like a photo of Princess Diana smiling up at her own baby boy decades earlier. The pose of a mother who loves her baby.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy