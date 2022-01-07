ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine City, MN

100K to Own This “Haunted” Sanitorium in Pine City, MN

By Laura Bradshaw
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are in the market for things of the "weird and strange" this might just be the home or place for you. If you are handy and would like to take the time to convert this sanitorium into a single family home, or even into a bed and breakfast or...

mix949.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

The Cheapest House In Minnesota Is Less Than $14,000

(All photos courtesy of Ryan R. Moe with National Realty Guild, Zillow) I'm all about saving money and getting a deal. The cheapest house in Minnesota is probably less expensive than most cars on the road right now. If you make the trip 3 hours south of St. Cloud, you'll...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Alexandria Woman Featured on Weather Channel for her “Frozen Art”

A recent transplant to Minnesota, Janet has found herself something of a viral sensation -- both on social media and national television -- for her creative cold-weather art. Janet Steward and her family recently moved to Alexandria, Minnesota from Michigan. While accustomed to the cold and snow of the Upper Peninsula, the recent subzero temperatures of central Minnesota have been a new level of extreme weather conditions for the Midwest gal. Rather than hiding indoors and complaining, however, she's embraced the frigid air with some creative cold-weather art that has gone viral on TikTok. She started with a video of a frozen cracked egg.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
MIX 94.9

7 ‘Dirtiest’ Minnesota Town Names That’ll Make You Feel Awkward

Minnesota is notorious for having some hard-to-pronounce town names. Seriously, ask anyone who isn't from Minnesota to pronounce Edina, Ely, etc. and I bet they'll struggle. These names on their own aren't that bad...but, when you put them together on a list, you gotta wonder who thought these names were a good idea. Don't believe us? Check out this list of the dirtiest Minnesota town names.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine City, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
MIX 94.9

Updated: 4 Minnesota Breweries That Require Proof of Vaccination

At least three breweries around Minnesota are have updated their COVID-19 protocols to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Wednesday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul announced a reimposing of mask mandates within city limits as an effort to quell the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Beginning Thursday, January 6 at 5:00pm, masks will be required within businesses and public places including U.S. Bank Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

COVID-19 Social Distancing Sign Spotted in Northfield is a Winner

A sign in Northfield has earned some appreciation for its relatable Minnesota terminology. Since the beginning of COVID-19, one of the top safety measures commonly recommended has been social distancing. According to the CDC, social distancing means keeping a distance of at least six feet (or about two arms length) from another person. The distance of six feet has never really been contested, though at times it has been adapted to more relatable terms. In April 2020 the Minnesota Sheriff's Association earned some laughs by turning Minnesota realtor Kris Lindahl's popular "look how long my arms are" billboard into a social distancing guide.
NORTHFIELD, MN
MIX 94.9

Fire Destroys Abandoned Hotel in Duluth

DULUTH -- No injuries and cause not yet determined for a fire that completely destroyed an abandoned hotel just west of downtown Duluth -- a blaze that crews fought for over seven hours into Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj:. "Any time we're fighting in below-zero weather or conditions like...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 94.9

Warroad is Home to the Longest Ice Skating Trail in America

Have you ever skated five miles of ice? You can this winter in Minnesota!. Last year, families in Warroad, Minnesota came together to connect their backyard hockey rinks via an ice skating path, following the natural bend of the river in the town. The skating path was so popular that its length doubled this winter to 5 miles of ice to explore.
WARROAD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzie Borden
MIX 94.9

Another Vehicle Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle off Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says an individual went out to start their vehicle at 8am and when they returned the vehicle was gone. It is a 2014 Silver Ford Fusion. Mages says if anyone see this vehicle parked in a area please report this to police.
WAITE PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

15 Signs You Might Be a Minnesota Grandma

Some people have an inner party animal, but at the ripe old age of 26, I have an inner grandma who likes to make sure she's home and in bed at a decent hour. Here are 15 signs you might be a Minnesota grandmother like me:. 15 Signs You Might...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed And Breakfast#Vrbo#Tb#Sanitorium
MIX 94.9

Not Vaccinated? You May Not Be Welcome Inside These MN Breweries

At least three breweries around Minnesota are have updated their COVID-19 protocols to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Wednesday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul announced a reimposing of mask mandates within city limits as an effort to quell the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Beginning Thursday, January 6 at 5:00pm, masks will be required within businesses and public places including U.S. Bank Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Quick Road Trip to This Round Building Just Over an Hour From St. Cloud

This thing is so cool. First time I saw a picture of this building, I thought it was just a round building. Unique, yes. But as it turns out it's this awesome gift shop/boutique/consignment/home decor/antique/classes. It's an all-in-one stop for almost anything unique and eclectic that you would like. And it's just right up the road in Andover.
ANDOVER, MN
MIX 94.9

1 Year Ago: MN Woman Puts Vehicle Through Ice, Poses for Photos

A college student who put her vehicle through the ice of Lake Minnetonka didn't seem too concerned or upset as she posed for photos on top of her sinking vehicle. It seems like there's been an increase in vehicles and people going through ice this winter. We've reported numerous stories of ice houses, snowmobiles, ATV's and more falling through thin ice, some even resulting in death. Whether out of innocence or ignorance, people just don't seem to realize -- or care -- how fragile the ice on some Minnesota still is.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MIX 94.9

Get To Know The Town Of Foley Better At Foley’s Area Expo

Foley is a pretty neat town in a thriving rural area! If you've ever wanted to get to know more about the town, the people, or the businesses...mark your calendar for Saturday, February 12. The Foley Area Chamber of Commerce is currently working to put together the Foley Area Expo....
FOLEY, MN
MIX 94.9

Policy in This Minnesota Town Has Residents Upset

How would you feel if you woke up, got into the shower, and there is no hot water? Your first thought would probably be something along the lines of your water heater must be on the fritz. Check that, everything is fine. Then you find out that it was the city you live in that has shut that down. Is this crazy?
BARNESVILLE, MN
MIX 94.9

Quick Check to See If There’s Money Out There That Belongs to You

The State of Minnesota has returned more than $6 million in unclaimed cash and property to Minnesotans that forgot or were unaware that it was theirs to claim. One in ten Americans has money or property that belongs to them, that they had no idea even existed. It could be an inheritance, money from an old bank account, leftover paychecks from an old job, or just about anything else you can think of.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy