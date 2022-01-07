100K to Own This “Haunted” Sanitorium in Pine City, MN

A sign in Northfield has earned some appreciation for its relatable Minnesota terminology. Since the beginning of COVID-19, one of the top safety measures commonly recommended has been social distancing. According to the CDC, social distancing means keeping a distance of at least six feet (or about two arms length) from another person. The distance of six feet has never really been contested, though at times it has been adapted to more relatable terms. In April 2020 the Minnesota Sheriff's Association earned some laughs by turning Minnesota realtor Kris Lindahl's popular "look how long my arms are" billboard into a social distancing guide.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO