A Year of Polybags 5/260: LEGO Wild West 6791 Bandit’s Wheelgun Review

I’ve been toying with this idea for a couple of months now of doing a streak of polybag reviews. Being a LEGO hoarder for years I’ve built up quite an inventory and I thought this would be a fun way to go through them, put them to use, and eventually get rid of them. I honestly thought I had enough different polybags to do a daily review but alas, I did not have 365 different ones. The actual number fell short so I changed the cadence to a daily review Monday through Friday. If I’m doing my elementary school level math correctly, 5 sets a week x 52 full weeks in 2022 ends up being 260 polybags that I’ll need. I’m still short of that number but I’m confident that throughout 2022 I can pick up enough to fill the void. All of the polybags come from a variety of themes that I’ve collected over the years since I got into this hobby. Other than a handful of them, there’s no specific order that they’ll be reviewed. I’ll basically just put my hand in the storage bin and pull one out at random.

