A Year of Polybags 5/260: LEGO Wild West 6791 Bandit’s Wheelgun Review

Did you miss out on the collectible coins that LEGO released as VIP rewards? Well they brought them back along with the coin holder to display them all. There are five total coins to collect: Octan, Space, LEGO, Pirates, and Castle. Each coin will cost you 1,150 VIP points and the holder goes for 700 points. And of course you’ll be given a code that you’ll have to redeem by buying something from the site. I’d suggest going for a set that’s $35 or more so you can net free shipping. Me, I’ll probably go for a LEGO Ninjago or Monkie Kid set so I can get that polybag promo set, 30562 Monkie Kid’s Underwater Journey, and add it to the review pile. It’s free with a $40 purchase of a LEGO set from either of those two themes. Use this LEGO.com affiliate link so I can get rich!
