Apex Legends Arena Legends tier list January 2022 brings a new array especially with players having more playtime with the new Legend, Ashe. Because of this new addition and other factors, and preparing for the new Season 12, this tier list of January 2022 is just a review of the past Season 11 and how the agents ranked so far at the end of the season. Ordered by abilities as well as the opinions of the Apex community, the tier list of January 2022 is not concrete as many players will disagree or change around the order to suit their preferences.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO