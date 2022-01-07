Days Gone director pitched open-world Resistance

Days Gone game director Jeff Ross, formerly of Sony Bend, developers of the game recently talked about how he and the team felt that the game was a “big disappointment.” He said that local studio management was the reason for this. Last year, a new report detailed what PlayStation has in store for PlayStation 5. The report also revealed tension between PlayStation of some of its developers. One of those developers and games that was talked about was Sony Bend and Days Gone. According to the report, Sony Bend pitched a sequel but nothing came of it. Critical reception to the game was mixed and development on the game was lengthy. Despite everything, over the past year and a half, Days Gone has seen somewhat of a renaissance, selling over 8 million copies from the time Jeff left Sony Bend, selling more since, and then selling a million+ on Steam when the game was released on PC. Ross tweeted out this, responding to the news about Ghost of Tsushima’s recent sales milestone, selling over 8 million copies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO