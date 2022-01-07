ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Days Gone director pitched open-world Resistance

By News
Eurogamer.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays Gone staff discussed a potential open-world Resistance game and a Syphon Filter reboot with higher-ups at PlayStation. Jeff Ross, the director of Days Gone who left Sony in late 2020, discussed some of these pitch ideas last night via video chat with former Twisted Metal developer David Jaffe. During the...

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Days Gone director says it outsold Ghost of Tsushima, but studio management still weren't happy

In brief: Most people consider 2019’s open-world ‘bikers meet zombies’ (or Freakers, to be exact) game Days Gone to have been a bit of a failure, based on critics' reviews, so it might come as a surprise to learn that it outsold the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima. But its director says that studio management still treated it like a disappointment despite shifting over 8 million copies.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

PlayStation VR2 tech specs revealed

Sony has announced an official name and an array of technical details for its upcoming, under-wraps PlayStation VR successor for PlayStation 5. PlayStation VR2, as it's now officially known, will boast 4K HDR OLED panels, offering a 110-degree field of view. These panels will have a resolution of 2000x2040 per eye, and frame rates of 90/120Hz.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Why no Days Gone 2 for PS5? Sony decision still baffles game director

The director of Days Gone, Jeff Ross, says that, despite the game being a sales success, he and his team were made to feel that it was a disappointment. He explains on Twitter that, by the time he left Sony, Days Gone had been out for just over a year and a half, and had managed to push more than eight million sales. Since then, it's sold a further million thanks to its release on PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Days Gone Sold 8 Million In 19 Months, Says Game Director

Days Gone director Jeff Ross has revealed that the open-world post-apocalyptic title moved eight million copies worldwide in 19 months, despite Sony giving folk the impression the game didn’t perform well commercially. Here’s what Ross had to say on Twitter:. Days Gone was released for the PS4 in...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Jaffe
Person
Jeff Ross
mxdwn.com

Days Gone Game Director Talks About The Team Feeling Like The Game Was A Big Disappointment Due To Local Studio Management

Days Gone game director Jeff Ross, formerly of Sony Bend, developers of the game recently talked about how he and the team felt that the game was a “big disappointment.” He said that local studio management was the reason for this. Last year, a new report detailed what PlayStation has in store for PlayStation 5. The report also revealed tension between PlayStation of some of its developers. One of those developers and games that was talked about was Sony Bend and Days Gone. According to the report, Sony Bend pitched a sequel but nothing came of it. Critical reception to the game was mixed and development on the game was lengthy. Despite everything, over the past year and a half, Days Gone has seen somewhat of a renaissance, selling over 8 million copies from the time Jeff left Sony Bend, selling more since, and then selling a million+ on Steam when the game was released on PC. Ross tweeted out this, responding to the news about Ghost of Tsushima’s recent sales milestone, selling over 8 million copies.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

How many copies has Days Gone sold?

Ross claimed Days Gone had sold “over 8 million copies” in the first 18 months of its release and it had “since gone on to sell more“. He also estimated another “. million+” on Steam. The problem is that his source is not official sales figures. His source was actually a website called Gamestat that no longer exists. At the time, the site tracked Trophy data and used it to estimate the game’s total number of players. The problem is these figures include those who grabbed the game through PlayStation Plus, those who bought used copies, those who rented the game or played it through PlayStation Now, and those who use game share, none of which will have bought a copy of the game. This means the actual number of sales is likely far lower than 8 million, although Ross states “I stand by my numbers”.
TWITTER
videogameschronicle.com

Days Gone’s director claims Sony ‘made it feel like a disappointment’ despite ‘outselling Ghost of Tsushima’

The director of first-party PS4 game Days Gone has accused Sony of making its developer “feel like it was a big disappointment”, despite selling around 10 million copies. Jeff Ross, who left Bend Studio in 2020 after some 20 years at the company, made the claim on Twitter following Wednesday’s announcement that fellow PlayStation exclusive Ghost of Tsushima has now sold 8 million copies.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open World#Days Gone#Video Game#Twisted Metal#Sony Bend
Eurogamer.net

Ghost of Tsushima sales top 8m

Ghost of Tsushima has now sold over 8m copies. Sony's open world samurai exclusive has proven exceptionally popular and, as we previously reported, it had sold 5m copies by November 2020. Last year saw the release of the Director's Cut edition across PS4 and PS5, contributing to the new total.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Days Gone director calls out Sony management in wake of Ghost of Tsushima milestone

Days Gone Game director Jeff Ross has tweeted a response to this week’s announcement of Ghost of Tsushima’s success, and he doesn’t sound all that happy about it. During its CES 2022 press conference earlier this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment proudly announced that Sucker Punch’s open world action-adventure Ghost of Tsushima had sold over 8 million units since launching in July 2020. Introducing new first-party IP is always a high-risk move for a platform holder, so when it pays off so spectacularly, it’s a real cause for celebration. But Jeff Ross won’t be joining the party.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Days Gone Director Says It Sold More Than Ghost Of Tsushima, But Was Still Viewed As A 'Big Disappointment' By Sony

Days Gone has sold at least 9 million copies, according to its director. Yesterday, Game Informer reported that Sucker Punch Productions’ 2020 samurai game, Ghost of Tsushima, has sold more than 8 million copies – quite the feat, especially for a new IP from the developer. According to former Days Gone director Jeff Ross, the Pacific Northwest zombie title sold even more copies than Ghost of Tsushima but, instead of the warm reception Ghost of Tsushima received for its sales, PlayStation viewed it as a “big disappointment.”
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Teppen Breath Of Resistance Update Out Now, World Championships Detailed

Teppen players have been dueling it out with some of Capcom's most iconic characters in GungHo's collectible card game, and the latest update brings more familiar faces including some from a seemingly forgotten universe. The Breath of Resistance update--the second in a three-chapter arc called The War of the Goddess--will...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
Eurogamer.net

Horizon Call of the Mountain announced for PlayStation VR2

Sony has shown its first game for PlayStation VR2: a Horizon spin-off named Horizon Call of the Mountain. This first-person experience sees you play a new character who meets franchise star Aloy and other familiar faces, and hangs about in Guerrilla's familiar robo-dino post-apocalypse. A brief announcement video released today...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Guerrilla reveals Horizon Forbidden West's new factions

Sony really doesn't want you to forget Horizon Forbidden West is out next month, so it's shared yet more details on its upcoming blockbuster. A new video released today outlines five different tribes that roam around the world of Horizon, as well a mysterious sixth tribe far in the Forbidden West which remains ambiguous.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy