We’ve got over 15 minutes of Rainbow Six Extraction gameplay here for you to enjoy, along with a chat about our thoughts on the game so far. Adam got to play 3-4 hours of the title in December, and has had plenty of time to think about it. You can read more formal thoughts on his time, of course, but this is a more informal chat. Chris Hyde is hear to quiz Adam on just what exactly this is, and you can listen to that chat while you watch 15 minutes of Rainbow Six Extraction gameplay captured from Adam’s session.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO