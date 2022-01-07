Rep. Terry O'Donnell Steps Down As House Speaker Pro Tempore Following Indictment

Republican State Representative Terry O'Donnell has officially announced he will step down as the Oklahoma House Speaker Pro Tempore after he and his wife were indicted by a Grand Jury last month.

Both O'Donnell and his wife voluntarily turned themselves into the Midwest City Jail on Thursday.

They both are facing eight counts in Oklahoma City District Court, including conspiracy against the state, perjury and official misconduct.

This all stems from a bill O'Donnell authored in 2019 that would remove a ban on lawmakers' families from owning tag agencies.

According to the indictment, O'Donnell voted in favor of the bill, benefitting his wife who at the time was seeking to replace her mother as a Catoosa tag agent.

The indictment also stated that O'Donnell benefitted from another provision of the same law that increased tag fees and hours of operation at tag agencies.

In a statement to the media, O'Donnell continued to claim that the accusations against him and his wife are false. He said in part,

"Political operatives in Oklahoma City have a personal vendetta against me and are working to discredit our family's character and destroy our reputation. This is the same Washington D.C.-style partisan politics that has attacked our freedoms, values, national history, law enforcement, churches, economy and more."

Out of the eight charges O'Donnell and his wife face, the largest is conspiracy against the state. That can carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of $25 thousand.