Proverbs 16:9 The heart of man plans his way, but the LORD establishes his steps. I am amazed at how people plan and pull off amazing accomplishments. My wife and I walked through Disneyland the other day. This park and the Disney corporation came about from a dream along with ideas, goals, plans, and actions. I just finished reading Dune, written by Frank Herbert, then watched Dune the new movie. What an amazing story written back in 1965! It was the inspiration for other great stories like Star Wars and Game of Thrones.

