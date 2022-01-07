ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gene Simmons Doing Normal People Stuff

iheart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake Gene Simmons for example. This week, he picked up after his dog for the first time in a long time!. His wife, Shannon Tweed, posted a video of...

1059thebrew.iheart.com

wgrd.com

John 5 Chickened Out of Asking for Gene Simmons’ Autograph

John 5 has revealed he once chickened out of asking for Gene Simmons' autograph. Here's how the 13-year-old future guitar great got into the same elevator as Gene Simmons in the early '80s. According to Ultimate Class Rock, John 5 initially "met the guys in KISS early on, like probably...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
94.1 KRNA

Gene Simmons Wants to Get ‘Kinder, Better Looking + Richer’ in 2022

When Gene Simmons was recently asked if he had any New Year's resolutions, the KISS bassist and co-vocalist noted a number of areas in which he'd like to grow. That includes amassing more wealth, though Simmons said last year he already makes money at an Olympic level. But for 2022, the rock star known as KISS' "Demon" also wants to become a better person overall, and he spoke of extending compassion and charity to all in an interview with the Toronto Sun last month.
loudersound.com

Gene Simmons' New Year's Resolutions are pretty much the most Gene Simmons thing ever

As another new year rolls around, many of us have our sights set on becoming "better" versions of ourselves. Perhaps, we define that by listening to more new music, eating less (or more) cake, or flipping off our nosy neighbour just a little bit less. Either way, we're ready to repeat the trusty mantra "new year, new me" until our 2021 selves are buried deep in the ground.
wfav951.com

Gene Simmons: Kiss Trademark Is Worth More Than Its Catalogue

Gene Simmons explained that Kiss “selling its catalogue” is an entirely different kettle of fish than it is for other bands. While pitching his latest endeavor — the new vodka, called Moneybag to A Journal Of Musical Things, Simmons was asked if he and Paul Stanley would ever sell off their interest in Kiss. He answered, “How much have you got? Bob Dylan sold his stuff for $300 to 400 million. The problem — and I love the guy and worship the ground he walks on — but (his music) isn’t going to mean a lot to a 20-year-old. They don’t care about 'The Times They Are A-Changin'' (or) 'Maggie's Farm' — they just don’t. Very few pieces of music stand the test of time. What Kiss has that no other musical entity has is trademarks. Our faces are bigger than the music, bigger than anything.”
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
shefinds

Megan Fox’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Megan Fox has just sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors, as she was papped leaving the famous Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills late on Monday, December 13th with a very noticeably plumper pout. The 35-year-old actress instinctively covered her face when she spotted the paparazzi waiting outside the establishment where...
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
