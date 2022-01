For those of you who like a dyno run, Hennessey is here with a Venom F5 strapped to the rolling road. This short vid isn't about the car, though, it's about the 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged pushrod V8 that's been nicknamed "Fury." The forged steel block is paired with aluminum pistons, heads, and intake manifold. Those and other ancillaries work together to produce a peak 1,817 horsepower at 8,000 rpm, just 200 rpm short of redline, and a peak 1,193 pound-feet of torque at 5,500 rpm, with at least 1,000 of those torques available from 2,000 to 8,000 rpm. Most importantly, this is the powerplant that Hennessey will use to try and crack 300 miles per hour.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO