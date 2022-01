Shoppers are reporting supply problems that have led to empty supermarket shelves around the UK for the second time in six months.Fresh fruit and veg and cold goods are particularly in short supply, customers say.Many people are blaming Brexit but others say it is down to soaring numbers of workers self-isolating because of Covid.Long queues of lorries formed in Calais on Thursday as new import controls on goods from the EU began to bite after they came into effect on 1 January.Some people who work in supermarkets or have family members who do said lorries had failed to arrive,...

