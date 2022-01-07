ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paralympics bronze medallist Sharad Kumar kicks off PM Modi's 'Meet the Champions' initiative for Paralympians

Cover picture for the articleThiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], January 7(ANI): Paralympics Bronze Medalist Sharad Kumar on Friday kicked of PM Modi's school visit campaign for Tokyo Paralympians and visited Kerala's for Girls Cotton Hill in Thiruvananthapuram. Besides members of the host school, student representatives of 75 schools from various districts of Kerala also got the...

