ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Argo Blockchain reports bumper month of crypto mining

By Josh White
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain updated the market on its operations in December, reporting that it mined 214 Bitcoin and Bitcoin equivalent (BTC) during the month, up from 185 BTC in November. 2,122.61. 16:28 07/01/22. -0.95%. -20.34. The London-listed firm said it brought the total amount mined in 2021 to...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Cheddar News

CrossTower Partners With BankProv to Provide Crypto Lending Platform

Two companies recently announced a new partnership aimed at addressing the growing demand to borrow against crypto - digital assets capital markets firm CrossTower is partnering with commercial bank, BankProv. The companies are launching a crypto lending platform that will allow Bitcoin miners to receive loans to invest in crypto mining equipment. The companies say the program also addresses the difficulty of breaking into crypto mining due to the high cost. CrossTower research analyst Martin Gaspar joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Cryptocurrency Mining#Argo Blockchain 84 00#Btc#Argo To Nasdaq
thepaypers.com

Norton 360 antivirus now with crypto mining

Norton 360, an antivirus solution, has installed a cryptocurrency mining program on its customers’ computers. Norton’s parent firm says the cloud-based service that activates the program and allows customers to profit from the scheme — in which the company keeps 15% of any currencies mined — is opt-in, meaning users must agree to enable it. But many Norton users complain the mining program is difficult to remove, and some customers don’t agree with the new solution.
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

Tesla EVs Used to Mine for Crypto, but Is It Worth the Hassle?

When most people think of Tesla, they think of its bombastic and eccentric CEO Elon Musk and mid-range to high-end electric vehicles that can travel 270 to 400+ miles per charge. However, several people are leveraging the large lithium-ion battery packs inside their cars to mine for cryptocurrency, according to a new report from CNBC.
CARS
ShareCast

Atos warns on profits again, shares tumble

Atos shares tumbled on Monday after the French technology consulting company warned on profits for the second time in seven months. The firm said the objectives it set out in July will not be met, citing - among other things - a delay to 2022 of final agreements with several large customers to get compensated for extra work performed in 2021, and lower margins in its hardware and software resale segment in December.
STOCKS
u.today

Major Ethereum Warning Issued by Veteran Trader

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
investing.com

Chinese crypto miner BIT Mining ‘unlikely’ to flee Kazakhstan: Report

Despite major internet blackouts amid anti-government protests in Kazakhstan, some Bitcoin (BTC) miners operating in the country are not planning to leave the country just yet. BIT Mining, one of the largest BTC mining companies that relocated operations from China to Kazakhstan last year, is still evaluating the impact of...
MARKETS
ShareCast

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235) Announcement of Monthly Estimated Net Asset Values. As at the close of business on 31st December 2021the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company’s shares are as follows:
STOCKS
investing.com

The Rise of Metaverse Fuels DeFi, Crypto, and Blockchain

Metaverse, a digital place where people work, play, and socialize, could soon be upon us with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (now called Meta) leading the way. But like any breakthrough industry, there is rarely one party that rises to meet the future. One company, Wolf3D raised $1.3 million for Ready Player Me, a cross-game avatar platform for the Metaverse. At the same time, MetaLaunch (ASVA) gained $3.2 million in seed funding and private investment. And that’s not all. According to Crunchbase, many venture capitalists will spend billions more to make the metaverse the new reality. This new iteration of the internet could create enormous opportunities for DeFi companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTCPK:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTCPK:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:COIN), and Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) (TSXV:HIVE), given that Metaverse tokens (MANA, GALA, etc.), the new digital currencies will be mainly transacted by DeFi infrastructure.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Canaan expands crypto mining operations in Kazakhstan

Canaan, which is a leading Bitcoin mining hardware company, announced its strategic collaboration with crypto mining firms in Kazakhstan to bolster the joint mining business in the region. Canaan enters into strategic alliances with Kazakh crypto mining firms. Canaan on Tuesday announced that it had successfully deployed 10,300 AvalonMiner units...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Norton 360 offers crypto-mining extension services

• The Norton 360 extension is installed automatically on your computer. • Antivirus users believe that the crypto project is badly executed. The cryptocurrency market is growing rapidly, and many flagship companies like Norton are joining it now. Recently the antivirus management company showed how well they have done in decentralized commerce with their mining integrated into the software.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy