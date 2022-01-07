Major Link Soccer: DC’s offering up their PK expert

Regular Season: 5.83 in 24 appearances — Playoff: 5.00 in 1 appearance. At number 16, Josh Atencio got a massive amount of playing time for Seattle and translated that into success and growth. After playing only 14 minutes as an MLS pro prior to 2021, Atencio earned 1500 more minutes than that last season, coming into his own as a dependable pick with great upside. Most often paired in the defensive midfield, Josh impressed early with his incredible amount of ground covered, sheltering the back line, and using positional defense to combine well with more veteran players like João Paulo and Kelyn Rowe. His 84 percent passing was especially good in tight areas, earning near 90 percent in short- and medium-length passes. Only 19, Atencio has already staked his claim to big Sounders minutes.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO