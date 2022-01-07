ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Link Soccer: DC’s offering up their PK expert

By Dave Clark
sounderatheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilly season continues to build around MLS. The NWSL is going to expand again soon. There’s so much more to read too, which is good, because you can’t go skiing this weekend. MLS. The Draft is Tuesday. Prepare yourself. Seven played college locally and two are former...

www.sounderatheart.com

sounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders vs. 2021: End-of-season player ratings, #16-#12

Regular Season: 5.83 in 24 appearances — Playoff: 5.00 in 1 appearance. At number 16, Josh Atencio got a massive amount of playing time for Seattle and translated that into success and growth. After playing only 14 minutes as an MLS pro prior to 2021, Atencio earned 1500 more minutes than that last season, coming into his own as a dependable pick with great upside. Most often paired in the defensive midfield, Josh impressed early with his incredible amount of ground covered, sheltering the back line, and using positional defense to combine well with more veteran players like João Paulo and Kelyn Rowe. His 84 percent passing was especially good in tight areas, earning near 90 percent in short- and medium-length passes. Only 19, Atencio has already staked his claim to big Sounders minutes.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Bienvenue a Canada, Insigne

The MLS SuperDraft is nearly upon us, which means all kinds of draft speculation. The African Cup of Nations is two games in and already rocking and rolling. Nouhou’s Cameroon side opened things up with a win in a tournament that he was born to play in. Elsewhere, the MLS offseason and open transfer window means it’s silly season, but nothing is sillier than Toronto FC actually signing Lorenzo Insigne.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

MLS Draft 2022; live stream: Schedule, Sounders picks

Though the draft is less important than it once was, mostly due to academies and Homegrown Player rules, there’s still talent to be found. Twenty-one of last year’s picks eventually signed MLS contracts. Four more signed with USL teams controlled by MLS sides. And in the lower rounds, eight players signed first-team deals with 15 more earning pro deals with lower-division teams operated by MLS orgs. The No. 5 pick from 2020 and the No. 9 pick in 2019 were recently sold out of the league for a combined $17 million with more earnings possible.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: King Kazu continues his run

You’ve seen mock drafts and big boards here and elsewhere. I’m going to try to provide something a little different with this column, since MLS teams tend to draft for positional need rather than pure talent. 2022 MLS SuperDraft positional big board | MLSSoccer.com. The 2022 MLS SuperDraft...
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Nouhou shines in AFCON debut

Preseason starts soon for the Seattle Sounders, but several players will be away on international duty to kick things off. Only one of those players is in action right now, though, and that’s Nouhou. Cameroon are hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, and Nouhou’s got his hands on the starting left back spot. In the opening game the hosts faced Burkina Faso and Nouhou played a major role on the way to a 2-1 win.
FIFA
sounderatheart.com

What is going on with Raúl Ruidíaz?

One of the biggest questions heading into this offseason was surrounding Raúl Ruidíaz’s status. When last we checked in, Ruidíaz had made it abundantly clear that he was unhappy with the state of negotiations on a potential contract extension. Although the Sounders have picked up Ruidíaz’s 2022 contract option and have insisted all along that they expect him to play here this season, they are also keenly aware that extending him would be ideal.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Dylan Teves officially joins Sounders

UPDATE (1/11): Dylan Teves’ signing was officially announced by Garth Lagerwey during the MLS SuperDraft livestream. He’ll be a Homegrown Player. UPDATE (1/9): The Sounders have finalized Teves’ signing a source with knowledge of the situation said, and are likely just waiting to see if they get to announce him as a MAC Hermann Trophy winner or finalist. The award ceremony is tonight.
MLS

