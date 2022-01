New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Atlanta Falcons (7-9) The Saints once again face the hated Falcons in Atlanta today with the playoffs on the line. Although help will be needed in Los Angeles, the most important thing for the Saints is to handle their business and beat the Falcons. The Saints can not only earn a playoff spot, but they can hand the Falcons their second-straight double-digit loss season. Here’s to the Saints beating the Falcons and doing their part to earn a playoff spot!

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO