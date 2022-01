Prospect season is going to start heating up pretty soon and the debate about the Phillies and their top prospect is going to be interesting. The consensus is that the top three will be Mick Abel and Bryson Stott as the top two and Andrew Painter as the third. Having Abel and Stott as interchangeable will be interesting since it’ll depend on what you as a fan of the game like. Are you a fan of a prospect that has the potential to be an ace? If so, you’d probably lean Abel as your top prospect. Do you like hitters who have shown that they can hit advanced pitching and are knocking on the door of the majors? Step on up, Bryson Stott.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO