The world at large has already made a transition to the internet, spending an increased amount of time online. However, the way the internet is currently set up, there will always be a gap in experiencing the full range of human connections on screen. While this might be true, the next version of the internet, the metaverse, has hinted towards several possibilities that exist only in the digital world, such as making experiences and “luxury” products available to the poor and promoting the concept of sustainability with more efficient ways to achieve one’s passions. These achievements may sound lofty, but they are more in reach now than ever before.

