This quote explains why The Weeknd had Jim Carrey on his new album, 'Dawn FM'

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Weeknd’s new album, Dawn FM, has dropped on Friday.

And to a lot of people’s surprise, there’s a special guest on it that they might not have seen coming: Jim Carrey’s on it!

Yes, THAT Jim Carrey. The actor known for Liar Liar, Dumb and Dumber, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and so much more has a few cameos on the album as a DJ of a faux radio station.

On the opening track, he says, “You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry. We’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”

So why is Carrey on the album (besides the fact that Jim Carrey is awesome)? Let’s dive in:

Yep, that's really him!

How did this happen?

Seems like they became friends because The Weeknd — Abel Tesfaye of Scarborough, Ontario — was a huge fan of Carrey’s. And the actor grew up in … Scarborough!

“‘The Mask’ was the first film I ever went to see in a theater — my mom took me when I was 4, and it blew me away,” he enthuses. The two mutual fans were introduced in a text last year, and Weeknd invited Carrey to hear some of his new music. “I texted him the address of my condo in L.A., and he said, ‘I can literally see your place from my balcony,’ and we got out telescopes and were waving to each other,” he continues. “And when I told him about my mom taking me to see ‘The Mask,’ he knew the theater! Anyway, on my [30th] birthday, he called and told me to look out my window, and on his balcony he had these giant red balloons, and he picked me up and we went to breakfast.” He smiles. “It was surreal. Jim Carrey was my first inspiration to be any kind of performer, and I went to breakfast with him on my first day of being 30.”

What else did Carrey do on the album?

He speaks on the end of Phantom Regret with a reference to the late Prince (hat tip to EW.com):

“If pain’s living on when your body’s long gone, and your phantom regret hasn’t let it go yet, you may not have died in the way that you must. All specters are haunted by their own lack of trust. When you’re all out of time, there’s nothing but space,” Carrey says on the track. “No hunting, no gathering, no nations, no race. And heaven is closer than those tears on your face. When the purple rain falls, we are all bathed in its grace.”

Fans loved it

