ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Best Social Media Management Software Of 2022

By Jennifer Simsonson,, Cassie Bottorff
Forbes Advisor
Forbes Advisor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9YqB_0dfUlqfg00

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

Every day hundreds of millions of people worldwide log into social media platforms such as Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram to spend hours a day online. Small businesses with digital content marketing plans can harness the power of social media to reach a treasure trove of potential customers. This is why most businesses create a social media marketing campaign as part of their overall marketing strategy.

Posting to several accounts multiple times a day, however, can be extremely time-consuming. Smart social media marketing managers and business owners use social media management software to schedule content in bulk to be posted over several accounts. The software allows users to publish, monitor and manage all their social media networks from one dashboard. Not only does this make posting time effective, it also allows users to communicate with potential customers across all their social media accounts from one interface.

Forbes Advisor has reviewed over a dozen companies and ranked them by value, features, and customer ratings to bring you the best social media management software on the market.

Show Summary

Small Business Guides

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Forbes Advisor Ratings

CompanyCompany - LogoForbes Advisor RatingStarting pricePricingFree OptionSupported PlatformsLearn More CTA textLearn more CTA below text

Methodology

Posting great content is just part of a cohesive social media marketing plan. Marketers must also be able to interpret the results of marketing campaigns. More advanced software plans should include features that analyze results of individual posts, suggest Twitter hashtags, track relevant social conversations and gain real-time insights from social media to make business decisions.

In order to choose the best social media management software for this article’s ranking, Forbes Advisor compared each company based on important factors that include ease of use, cost and fees, customer support and features and functionality. We ranked each company on these factors based on a rating system, with the highest score being five out of five stars.

Here’s what we looked at in order to compile the rankings in each category.

  • Ease of use. First and foremost, we looked for social media management software that are easy to use and navigate.
  • Cost and fees. Social media management software with free versions were given preference in our ranking, although free trials also influenced our views. Plans with high ongoing costs were included if the features and functions provided a good value in return.
  • Customer support. We looked at companies and compared them based on their customer support options, including whether clients have access to live customer support.
  • Features and functionality. Finally, we compared social media management software companies based on their functions and features, giving preference to programs with the best features and tools for their ideal client base.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the purpose of social media management software tools?

Why are social media management tools important?

How much do social media management tools cost?

Next Up in Business Software

Information provided on Forbes Advisor is for educational purposes only. Your financial situation is unique and the products and services we review may not be right for your circumstances. We do not offer financial advice, advisory or brokerage services, nor do we recommend or advise individuals or to buy or sell particular stocks or securities. Performance information may have changed since the time of publication. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Forbes Advisor adheres to strict editorial integrity standards. To the best of our knowledge, all content is accurate as of the date posted, though offers contained herein may no longer be available. The opinions expressed are the author’s alone and have not been provided, approved, or otherwise endorsed by our partners.

Jennifer Simonson started her journalism career at a Denver-area weekly newspaper in 2001. Since then she has covered everything under the sun from politics to businesses to the wine industry to international travel. Outdoor adventure, water parks and all things Texas are by far her favorite beats. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Texas Monthly, Smithsonian Magazine, Fodor's, Lonely Planet, Slate and more. You can follow her adventures through her IG account @storiestoldwell.

Cassie is an assistant assigning editor, collaborating with teams around the world while living in the beautiful hills of Kentucky. She is passionate about economic development and is on the board of two non-profit organizations seeking to revitalize her former railroad town. Prior to joining the team at Forbes Advisor, Cassie was a Content Operations Manager and Copywriting Manager at Fit Small Business.

Comments / 0

Related
forsythwoman.com

The Social Media Detox Challenge

Within recent years, social media has taken a forefront in sending and receiving information and news to people throughout the world. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and multiple other sites are based on instant communication between the user, their friends, and websites. During a five minute check, a person can find out what ten of their friends are currently doing, what is happening in China, and any changes in today’s weather. Using social media does have both positive and negative benefits. One good impact is the ability to connect with people who live miles away, as well as receive news and information instantly. However, social media has also been linked to depression, anxiety, unrealistic expectations, and creating the fear of being left out and not knowing what is going on in the world around you.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Oversharing on Social Media

From sharing your birthday celebration pictures on social media to posting every single thing that happened that year, you might be oversharing on social media without even realizing it. While there's nothing wrong with sharing big achievements with your friends, too much information can invite unwelcome attention. Moreover, there's something...
INTERNET
Slate

How To Break the Spell of Social Media

James is head over heels in love with his wife. But there’s one thing that keeps getting in between them … the glow of her smartphone. His wife is constantly scrolling social media or staging photo ops with James and their kids to create a picture perfect life online. On this episode of How To!, we bring on Dr. David Greenfield, the founder of The Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, to help James understand why it’s so hard for his wife to log off. He has some fascinating advice for how to wean yourself off social media and reconnect IRL without creating a bigger rift in the relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Mitchell Kay

Social Media and Extreme Expectations

Social Media has been around for quite some time and has created ever-lasting effects on our culture. We are now approaching a new era of the internet with a rise of content creators. The increased accessibility to the internet has created a frenzy of content that is unlikely to slow down. Every day more and more people are becoming “internet famous” and thousands, sometimes millions of people have begun living their lives vicariously through these internet personalities.
Forbes Advisor

The Best Real Estate CRM Of 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. A real estate CRM is a customer relationship management (CRM) system that helps manage all communications with both leads and clients. CRM tools are becoming more important to the daily work of real estate agents and the success of their brokerages every year. The best real estate CRM will be specific to the industry with features like email and text messaging, lead follow-up tools and click-to-call capabilities.
SOFTWARE
Forbes Advisor

Fleetio Review: An Affordable Fleet Management Tool For All

Founded in 2012, Fleetio is available in 80+ countries around the world and has integrated more than 250,000 vehicles into its system. The real entry-level cost is $25 a month with its five-car minimum limit. If you choose the Pro version, which retails around $75 per month for 15 vehicles, you’ll be able to access add-on features that include issue management, location tracking, assignments, vehicle linking, and more.
SOFTWARE
entrepreneurstime.com

How To Use Social Media Effectively

According to a survey conducted in the United States a stunning 90% of businesses were active in some way on social media in 2017. Facebook alone, has close to 1 billion users, equal to the total population of India, all over the globe. The world has progressed to the point...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Management#Management Software#Business Software#Online Marketing#Pinterest#Tiktok#Cta
hypepotamus.com

SEO & Social Media Marketing Workshop

Learn the basics of internet marketing starting with search engine optimization (SEO) and social media marketing in channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc. We highly suggest early arrival as we will be getting started immediately. We will have a 30 minute intro for everyone to introduce themselves and...
INSTAGRAM
Inman.com

Turn a social media connection into a lead

Luxury real estate and social media are a match made in heaven. Luxe landscaping and architecture, Instagrammable interiors, and the aspirational lifestyles of affluent people in major cities and second-home retreats—all of these come together to create shareable, snackable eye candy that’s also informative and enlightening. Social media...
INTERNET
metroparent.com

Is Your Family Addicted to Social Media?

Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, YouTube and more. Social media has exploded over the last decade and 7 in 10 Americans are using it, according to the Pew Research Institute. There are pros and cons to these platforms, but there’s one big issue that results from social media use: social media addiction.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Software
birminghamchristian.com

Raising Responsible Social Media Users

Every day, the world on the internet changes. From Tiktok dances to devastating news about a social media icon, the world on the internet can seem overwhelming to parents but it is the reality kids live in today. Sitting down with your child and explaining to them how to separate themselves from this world by putting down their devices and engaging with someone face to face is important. This will take away a lot of stress in their lives. Today’s most successful social media apps work hard on improving and growing the amount of people they can bring to their platform while maximizing the amount of time a person spends on their platform. The more time a person spends, the more ads they can run and the more likely they make a profit off their product. In the end, it’s a matter of business.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Leveraging social media during a disaster

During a disaster, many people turn to social media seeking information. But communicating during disasters is challenging, especially using an interactive environment like social media where misinformation can spread easily. Now, University of Georgia researchers have developed a social media tool to better help local emergency managers disperse information to...
INTERNET
choose901.com

Lensrentals: Social Media Strategist

As the Social Media Strategist you will be responsible for building brand awareness through organic and paid social media promotion. This will involve planning social media strategy, creating, publishing and monitoring social content across all platforms, and continuously improving the impact of the social media program based on key performance metrics. The Social Media Strategist will work closely with the broader marketing team to ensure timely promotion of assets and alignment on messaging. The ideal candidate has familiarity and experience with photo/video gear and a passion for image making.
JOBS
Forbes Advisor

HostGator Web Hosting Review: A Solid, All-Around Offering

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Choosing the right web hosting platform for your needs can be a tedious task that’s easy to postpone. HostGator is a popular web hosting platform that offers affordable prices, 24/7 customer support and flexible web hosting options, including WordPress hosting and e-commerce features.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

5 Reasons Why Reddit Is the Best Social Media Platform Around

When it comes to social media, there are tons of options out there. However, one stands out from the pack in several ways—Reddit. From an online forum about anything and everything, Reddit has built a strong community of passionate users through the years. Here are some key reasons why...
INTERNET
The Drum

Excelling in Social Media for Charities

JAA work with over 50 charity clients and are one of the UK’s biggest buyers of charity advertising on social media. In 2020 we purchased 1.2 billion impressions on Facebook and Instagram for charities including the RSPCA, Cats Protection, Barnardo’s, Plan International UK, RNIB, Mind, Breast Cancer Now, Drinkaware and many others. This activity led to over 500,000 conversions and these individual actions generated millions of pounds of new revenue from cash gifts, regular giving, lottery sales, legacy requests, event sign-ups, raffles, value exchanges and sponsorships. JAA’s expertise in using social media effectively for charities has five key elements.
CHARITIES
Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money advice, news and reviews, helping consumers make smart financial decisions and choose the right financial products.

 http://www.forbes.com/advisor

Comments / 0

Community Policy