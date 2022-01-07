Best Social Media Management Software Of 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

Every day hundreds of millions of people worldwide log into social media platforms such as Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram to spend hours a day online. Small businesses with digital content marketing plans can harness the power of social media to reach a treasure trove of potential customers. This is why most businesses create a social media marketing campaign as part of their overall marketing strategy.

Posting to several accounts multiple times a day, however, can be extremely time-consuming. Smart social media marketing managers and business owners use social media management software to schedule content in bulk to be posted over several accounts. The software allows users to publish, monitor and manage all their social media networks from one dashboard. Not only does this make posting time effective, it also allows users to communicate with potential customers across all their social media accounts from one interface.

Forbes Advisor has reviewed over a dozen companies and ranked them by value, features, and customer ratings to bring you the best social media management software on the market.

Methodology

Posting great content is just part of a cohesive social media marketing plan. Marketers must also be able to interpret the results of marketing campaigns. More advanced software plans should include features that analyze results of individual posts, suggest Twitter hashtags, track relevant social conversations and gain real-time insights from social media to make business decisions.

In order to choose the best social media management software for this article’s ranking, Forbes Advisor compared each company based on important factors that include ease of use, cost and fees, customer support and features and functionality. We ranked each company on these factors based on a rating system, with the highest score being five out of five stars.

Here’s what we looked at in order to compile the rankings in each category.

Ease of use. First and foremost, we looked for social media management software that are easy to use and navigate.

First and foremost, we looked for social media management software that are easy to use and navigate. Cost and fees. Social media management software with free versions were given preference in our ranking, although free trials also influenced our views. Plans with high ongoing costs were included if the features and functions provided a good value in return.

Social media management software with free versions were given preference in our ranking, although free trials also influenced our views. Plans with high ongoing costs were included if the features and functions provided a good value in return. Customer support. We looked at companies and compared them based on their customer support options, including whether clients have access to live customer support.

We looked at companies and compared them based on their customer support options, including whether clients have access to live customer support. Features and functionality. Finally, we compared social media management software companies based on their functions and features, giving preference to programs with the best features and tools for their ideal client base.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the purpose of social media management software tools?

Why are social media management tools important?

How much do social media management tools cost?

