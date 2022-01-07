ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Genshin Impact: Shenhe build guide, support and DPS

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ax6kP_0dfUkqv900

List

The banner for Shenhe in Genshin Impact appeared on January 5, 2022 as part of update 2.4 and has the community quite excited – the socially ill-adapted Cryo unit has a lot to offer, especially for pure teams of her element. This guide will show you the best weapons and artifacts for Shenhe in both support and sub-DPS roles.

Shenhe can use her elemental ability to boost her teammates’ Cryo damage based on her own attack value, which makes her excellent as a support for Cryo-only teams. The focus on attack also opens up the opportunity to equip Shenhe as a sub-DPS – if your Cryo lineup still has a need for that role.

Her ultimate not only does Cryo area-of-effect damage but also greatly reduces enemies’ resistance to the element as well as any physical damage. This further increases the effectiveness of her teammates. Always use the elemental ability before the ultimate to take full advantage of it. Make sure to check our list of best DPS characters in Genshin Impact to form a strong team.

Shenhe ascension and constellations

Shenhe’s ascension requires Shivada Jade, Whopperflower Nectar, and Qingxin Flowers, and you also need Dragonheir’s False Fin from Enkanomiya, the new area released in update 2.4. Therefore, if you have only recently started playing Genshin Impact, Shenhe is not the best option for you, since you will only gain access to Enkanomiya during Chapter II. If you need some help with that, check out our guide on how to unlock Enkanomiya.

Shenhe is a 5-star character, so upgrading her constellations is quite difficult. Fortunately, her usefulness doesn’t really depend on them. As always, more constellations are better, of course, but C1 and C2 are probably the most critical milestones: C1 lets Shenhe use her elemental ability one additional time, which increases the possible stacks of her buff and thus the boost to Cryo damage for the entire team. Her C2 extends the duration of her ultimate and increases the chance of critical Cryo hits, further enabling damage spikes.

Best weapons for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KLMk_0dfUkqv900

Surprise: the best weapon for Shenhe in any role is the 5-star polearm Calamity Queller released at the same time as her. Not only does it increase all elemental damage, but when used with a special ability, it triggers a stackable buff that boosts the attack value for 20 seconds. This bonus is doubled when the character wielding the weapon is inactive. So, if you equip Shenhe with Calamity Queller, you should maximize the buffs of her elemental ability and then switch her out as soon as possible so that your main DPS can get to work.

To upgrade Calamity Queller, you will need the Mist Veiled Lead Elixir, Mist Grass Pollen, and Whopperflower Nectar.

The best alternative weapons for Shenhe as a sub-DPS are:

  • Vortex Vanquisher (5-star)
  • Engulfing Lighting (5-star)
  • Skyward Spine (5-star)
  • Primordial Jade Winged Spear (5-star)
  • Wavebreaker’s Fin (4-star)
  • The Catch (4-star, best free-to-play option)

The best alternative weapons for Shenhe as a support are:

  • Engulfing Lighting (5-star)
  • Skyward Spine (5-star)
  • Favonius Lance (4-stars)
  • Primordial Jade Winged Spear (5-star)

The Catch (4-stars, best free-to-play option)

Shenhe in Genshin Impact: best artifacts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceCQi_0dfUkqv900

For a sub-DPS build that’s entirely focused on attack, equip Shenhe half with Gladiator’s Finale and half with Shimenawa’s Reminiscence. Both provide hefty buffs to attack value. The percentage increase in attack is therefore also the primary attribute these artifacts should boast. Secondary stats are recharge rate, Cryo damage bonuses, and critical hit and damage bonuses.

If you are playing Shenhe as a support, four pieces of Noblesse Oblige are a strong choice – this is a traditional set for supports that increases the damage of special abilities. Alternatively, if you’re fielding a Hydro and Cryo team that can repeatedly trigger the Frozen reaction, you can equip Shenhe with four pieces of Blizzard Strayer to maximize those synergies.

Best teams for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vliDC_0dfUkqv900

As was mentioned at the beginning, Shenhe is most suitable as a complement to pure Cryo teams, because only they can fully use her buffs. In this case, you have quite a bit of freedom in terms of the exact composition of the team: Ayaka is strong with Shenhe, but you can also use Rosaria, Kaeya, Ganyu, Diona or Chongyun in tandem with her.

Eula is a special case: her damage is mainly physical, so practically the only synergy with Shenhe comes into play when she uses her ultimate and reduces the damage resistance of enemies. While this can work, it doesn’t go quite as smoothly as with the other characters because you’re leaving a large portion of Shenhe’s strength untapped.

If you can’t or don’t want to field a full Cryo team, that’s not a problem: just one or two additional Cryo DPS characters are also viable (Ayaka or Ganyu are the optimal choices). In this case, you should add, say, Kazuha or Jean as Anemo characters who can trigger additional reactions as well as provide some crowd control. For constant Hydro reactions, Xingqiu, Kokomi, or Barbara are suitable and sustain your team with some healing.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
Twinfinite

Genshin Impact Enkanomiya: The Moon-Bathed Deep Quest Guide

A brand-new major location has been added to the game with the Version 2.4 update, but it’s not exactly simple to get to. Certain World Quests need to be completed to enter the new Enkanomiya area, but this isn’t immediately obvious. Here’s how to complete The Moon-Bathed Deep quest in Genshin Impact by breaking the Eye Seal, Fin Seal, Fang Seal, Tail Seal, and final Heart Seal.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact Guides: Should you pull for Calamity Queller?

Genshin Impact’s 2.4 Special Program Livestream has revealed a lot of brand new content in store for the upcoming version. One of them is a brand new weapon, which is a 5-star polearm called the Calamity Queller. New weapons are always interesting, since they can shake up the meta, like the Staff of Homa, or provide new potentials for certain characters, like the Cinnabar Spindle. In this article, we will be discussing details about the Calamity Queller, and whether it’s worth spending your Primogems for it or not.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Genshin Impact: Energy Amplifier Fruition Act 3 Guide

The final portion of the Energy Amplifier Fruition event is in session. During this event, travelers must visit Places of Interest and Deceitful Domains to help the NPC Hosseini research the Energy Amplifier. But these locations often attract monsters and other enemies. At Places of Interest, Mutation Stones will gradually...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayaka
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: Phaethons’ Syrtos and Royal Tombs guide

Phaethons’ Syrtos is one of the world quests in Genshin Impact‘s Enkanomiya region. It requires you to unlock a chamber protected by a barrier. Eventually, you’ll have to look for the Royal Tombs. Here’s our Genshin Impact Phaethons’ Syrtos guide to help you unlock the world quest in Evernight Temple and find the seven Royal Tombs.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

New Genshin Impact Trailer Introduces Shenhe, The Cool-Headed Adeptus Aprentice

Developer miHoYo has released a new Genshin Impact teaser trailer introducing us to a brand new character coming out in the upcoming Version 2.4. In the teaser trailer, we’re introduced to Shenhe, an apprentice of the adepti who comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. In the trailer, we see that she suffers from nightmares of her past before Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Genshin Impact Shenhe Details: Weapon, Skills, Ascension and More

Genshin Impact is on the brink of a new update and with it a very exciting new character. There are a lot of popular Polearm users in Genshin Impact so far, but no five-star Cryo ones. With the addition of Shenhe, that will change. Here’s everything you need to know about Shenhe in Genshin Impact.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: Erebos’ Secret — Yachimatahiko’s Trial guide

Once you’ve started the Erebos’ Secret quest in Genshin Impact, you’ll see three floating islands in the distance. One of these has Yachimatahiko’s Trial where you’ll need to release the Flames of the High Gate (i.e., floating blue embers). Here’s our Genshin Impact Erebos’ Secret guide to help you complete Yachimatahiko’s Trial.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Enkanomiya#C2
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: Bathysmal Vishap Herd and Dragonheir’s False Fin guide

The Bathysmal Vishap Herd is an encounter in Genshin Impact that’s unlocked after you defeat the Abyssal Lector Fathomless Flames. The fight itself still takes place in the chamber beneath Dainichi Mikoshi, though the enemies are elite creatures instead of the regular mobs that you’ve seen before. Here’s our Genshin Impact guide to help you with the Bathysmal Vishap Herd and Dragonheir’s False Fin item for Shenhe.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: Evernight Temple Labyrinth and Date’s Challenge guide

The Evernight Temple Labyrinth and Date’s Challenge are secrets that are part of Genshin Impact‘s Enkonomiya region. You’ll rotate several walls, activate totems, and hit mechanisms to get through the maze. Here’s our Genshin Impact Evernight Temple Labyrinth and Dates’s Challenge guide to help you solve these Enkanomiya puzzles.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: Abyss Lector Fathomless Flames guide

The Abyss Lector Fathomless Flames is a new elite enemy that you can fight in Genshin Impact. You’ll encounter this fella once you’re done obtaining the fragments from the Evernight Temple, Serpent’s Heart, and The Narrows. Here’s our Genshin Impact Enkanomiya guide to help you defeat the Abyss Lector Fathomless Flames.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: Jade Chamber Rising Archon Quest guide

The Crane Returns on the Wind – Jade Chamber Rising is an Archon Quest in Genshin Impact. It’s considered an Interlude Chapter, and you only need to do A New Star Approaches to start it. In any case, here’s our Genshin Impact guide to help you complete Jade Chamber Rising.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Shenhe exorcises her enemies in latest Genshin Impact trailer

Exorcism has never looked this stylish before. The upcoming playable character for Genshin Impact, Shenhe, just received a brand new character demo, showcasing many of her new abilities. She also has a super wholesome relationship with her fellow popsicle-bearing exorcist, Chongyun, and the two of them exorcise demons together. Okay, really, they just defeat some basic mobs in the overworld. But it’s still pretty cool to see.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact 2.4: Shenhe's character demo has been revealed

The official Genshin Impact 2.4 Livestream has revealed most of the content that players will face in the upcoming update. The new update will bring two brand new characters, Shenhe and Yun Jin. Shenhe is confirmed to be a Cryo polearm character with strong sub-DPS capabilities. Yun Jin will be a Geo support which is perfect for the famous Geo party that has become meta in the past couple of months.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: The Narrows of Ouroboros fragment puzzle guide

The next part in the Enkanomiya main quest in Genshin Impact requires you to find three fragments. One of these is in The Narrows. Here’s our Genshin Impact The Narrows puzzle guide to help you with the Dreams in the Gaps section of the quest. Note: For more information...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy