Genshin Impact: Shenhe build guide, support and DPS

The banner for Shenhe in Genshin Impact appeared on January 5, 2022 as part of update 2.4 and has the community quite excited – the socially ill-adapted Cryo unit has a lot to offer, especially for pure teams of her element. This guide will show you the best weapons and artifacts for Shenhe in both support and sub-DPS roles.

Shenhe can use her elemental ability to boost her teammates’ Cryo damage based on her own attack value, which makes her excellent as a support for Cryo-only teams. The focus on attack also opens up the opportunity to equip Shenhe as a sub-DPS – if your Cryo lineup still has a need for that role.

Her ultimate not only does Cryo area-of-effect damage but also greatly reduces enemies’ resistance to the element as well as any physical damage. This further increases the effectiveness of her teammates. Always use the elemental ability before the ultimate to take full advantage of it. Make sure to check our list of best DPS characters in Genshin Impact to form a strong team.

Shenhe ascension and constellations

Shenhe’s ascension requires Shivada Jade, Whopperflower Nectar, and Qingxin Flowers, and you also need Dragonheir’s False Fin from Enkanomiya, the new area released in update 2.4. Therefore, if you have only recently started playing Genshin Impact, Shenhe is not the best option for you, since you will only gain access to Enkanomiya during Chapter II. If you need some help with that, check out our guide on how to unlock Enkanomiya.

Shenhe is a 5-star character, so upgrading her constellations is quite difficult. Fortunately, her usefulness doesn’t really depend on them. As always, more constellations are better, of course, but C1 and C2 are probably the most critical milestones: C1 lets Shenhe use her elemental ability one additional time, which increases the possible stacks of her buff and thus the boost to Cryo damage for the entire team. Her C2 extends the duration of her ultimate and increases the chance of critical Cryo hits, further enabling damage spikes.

Best weapons for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

Surprise: the best weapon for Shenhe in any role is the 5-star polearm Calamity Queller released at the same time as her. Not only does it increase all elemental damage, but when used with a special ability, it triggers a stackable buff that boosts the attack value for 20 seconds. This bonus is doubled when the character wielding the weapon is inactive. So, if you equip Shenhe with Calamity Queller, you should maximize the buffs of her elemental ability and then switch her out as soon as possible so that your main DPS can get to work.

To upgrade Calamity Queller, you will need the Mist Veiled Lead Elixir, Mist Grass Pollen, and Whopperflower Nectar.

The best alternative weapons for Shenhe as a sub-DPS are:

Vortex Vanquisher (5-star)

(5-star) Engulfing Lighting (5-star)

(5-star) Skyward Spine (5-star)

(5-star) Primordial Jade Winged Spear (5-star)

(5-star) Wavebreaker’s Fin (4-star)

(4-star) The Catch (4-star, best free-to-play option)

The best alternative weapons for Shenhe as a support are:

Engulfing Lighting (5-star)

(5-star) Skyward Spine (5-star)

(5-star) Favonius Lance (4-stars)

(4-stars) Primordial Jade Winged Spear (5-star)

The Catch (4-stars, best free-to-play option)

Shenhe in Genshin Impact: best artifacts

For a sub-DPS build that’s entirely focused on attack, equip Shenhe half with Gladiator’s Finale and half with Shimenawa’s Reminiscence. Both provide hefty buffs to attack value. The percentage increase in attack is therefore also the primary attribute these artifacts should boast. Secondary stats are recharge rate, Cryo damage bonuses, and critical hit and damage bonuses.

If you are playing Shenhe as a support, four pieces of Noblesse Oblige are a strong choice – this is a traditional set for supports that increases the damage of special abilities. Alternatively, if you’re fielding a Hydro and Cryo team that can repeatedly trigger the Frozen reaction, you can equip Shenhe with four pieces of Blizzard Strayer to maximize those synergies.

Best teams for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

As was mentioned at the beginning, Shenhe is most suitable as a complement to pure Cryo teams, because only they can fully use her buffs. In this case, you have quite a bit of freedom in terms of the exact composition of the team: Ayaka is strong with Shenhe, but you can also use Rosaria, Kaeya, Ganyu, Diona or Chongyun in tandem with her.

Eula is a special case: her damage is mainly physical, so practically the only synergy with Shenhe comes into play when she uses her ultimate and reduces the damage resistance of enemies. While this can work, it doesn’t go quite as smoothly as with the other characters because you’re leaving a large portion of Shenhe’s strength untapped.

If you can’t or don’t want to field a full Cryo team, that’s not a problem: just one or two additional Cryo DPS characters are also viable (Ayaka or Ganyu are the optimal choices). In this case, you should add, say, Kazuha or Jean as Anemo characters who can trigger additional reactions as well as provide some crowd control. For constant Hydro reactions, Xingqiu, Kokomi, or Barbara are suitable and sustain your team with some healing.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.