1/7 – Rob’s “COLD & BREEZY” Friday Morning Forecast

By Rob Knight
wxxv25.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaytime temperatures today will see almost 20 degree difference from yesterday’s temperatures. Tonight temperatures will be chilly once again with lows in the upper 40s to low 30s. Winds look to really lighten up tonight so wouldn’t be surprised if temperatures drop more closer to freezing with the...

www.wxxv25.com

Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
wxxv25.com

1/1 – Rob’s “Clear and Cool” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Surface high-pressure extended from Illinois to east Texas. This high-pressure will shift eastward today and Wednesday. Expect sunny skies and cool temperatures today with winds continuing from the NNE. The disturbance over New Mexico will gradually move Eastward. This should produce a few light showers early Wednesday morning as mid and upper clouds will move across eh area.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Morning Temperatures, Wind Chills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s another frigidly cold morning with wind chills down to near 0. When temperatures dip to this low I always try to remind folks about the potential of frostbite setting in. If you are in Pittsburgh, the chance for frostbite is low today. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places in the Laurel Highlands, the Ridges, and in the ‘snow belt’ will likely see wind chills falling below 0 this morning and that is where the concern will be the greatest. When wind chills drop to below 0, frostbite can set in in as little as thirty minutes. For today, the chill...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMJ4 News

Flurries and light snow for Wednesday

Wednesday is cloudy with a light breeze and a chance for flurries and occasional light snow with highs in the low to mid 30s. There is another chance for flurries and light snow Wednesday night. Total accumulation is a half inch or less.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WWL-AMFM

Chilly weather is here to stay, for awhile

Cold and at times, chilly weather is the order for today. Frost is possible on the north and west sides of the lake for the next couple of nights. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We’re starting Tuesday
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing. Early sunshine is expected to give way to increasing clouds towards midday. Highs should climb into the mid 50s. Wednesday starts off with some clouds, but will have increasing sunshine. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue right into the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. A cold front arrives Saturday morning, returning seasonal temperatures to the area — with highs back in the mid 50s. By Sunday morning temperatures will be back around the freezing mark.
TEXAS STATE
fox35orlando.com

Arctic blast brings freezing temps, wind chill warnings to Northeast

A blast of arctic weather has descended upon the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic states bringing cold temperatures not seen in years. The National Weather Service said the bitterly cold temperatures could last through Wednesday for "much of the eastern two-thirds of [the] country" as a high-pressure system slides of the East Coast.
