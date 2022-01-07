The first 'Joe Millionaire' was a cruel trick. Nearly two decades later, the reboot is just sad.

Airing on the FOX television network, the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer TV show is a variation on the Joe Millionaire program which aired for two seasons in 2003. This version of the reality series features two incredible single men as they meet various prospective mates. One’s a millionaire while the other is definitely not. More than a dozen women will date both of them, but they’ll have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important… love or money? The “Joes” are bachelors Kurt F. Sowers, a 32-year-old construction manager and CEO from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Steven McBee, a 27-year-old farmer and CEO from Gallatin, Missouri. The participants are guided by Martin the Butler (Martin Andrew).
