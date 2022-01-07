The first 'Joe Millionaire' was a cruel trick. Nearly two decades later, the reboot is just sad.

Which is more important…love or money? This is the question that 20 women will be faced with when Joe Millionaire returns to the screen after almost 20 years! The series first aired on Fox back in 2003 and quickly became one of the hottest reality TV shows in the game. In its pilot season, Joe Millionaire followed the suave (but not actually rich) Evan Marriott as he tried to win the love of a group of women who have all been told that he’s worth upwards of $5 million. When they found out that he was not actually swimming in cash, the women left at the season finale had to decide what meant more to them… Love, or net worth.

